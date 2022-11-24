Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Rice, Jayhawks Heat Up Offensively in 87-55 Win Over Texas Southern
Kansas got back on track in Allen Fieldhouse Monday as MJ Rice and KJ Adams notch new highs.
SFGate
GRAMBLING STATE 73, DARTMOUTH 49
Percentages: FG .347, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Haskins 2-6, Williams 1-2, Krystkowiak 1-3, Blaufeld 1-5, Cornish 1-5, Munro 0-1, McRae 0-2, Myrthil 0-2, Robinson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Adelekun, Blaufeld, Cornish, Haskins, Krystkowiak, Munro, Ogbu). Turnovers: 19 (Cornish 5, Haskins 3, Myrthil...
SFGate
No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game
SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires...
SFGate
UC Davis 81, Boston U. 70, OT
BOSTON U. (4-4) Zink 3-8 2-2 8, Brittain-Watts 1-5 2-2 4, Harper 6-9 6-6 21, Tynen 3-7 4-5 10, Whyte 4-17 2-3 11, Tate 3-7 0-2 7, Chimezie 3-8 1-3 7, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Brewster 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-66 17-23 70. Halftime_UC Davis 43-21. 3-Point Goals_UC Davis 4-17...
SFGate
Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program's glory
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. He could have taken a year off from football or worked in television. Or he could jump back into college coaching. A number of schools reached out to him,...
SFGate
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
St. Paul's Concordia volleyball team makes return to Elite 8
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Concordia St. Paul's volleyball team is the most accomplished program in all of Division 2. This week they make their return to the Elite 8 after a four-year absence."None of us have won a national championship," said setter Teagan Starkey. "So there's no pressure on us really. We just gotta show up to play. We honestly have nothing to lose."Do not be fooled, being three wins away from a national championship is a familiar spot for Golden Bears volleyball. They've won a record nine NCAA D2 titles – all in the past 16 years."I don't look...
SFGate
One More Chapter | Pittsburg Football Takes NCS Crown, Keeps Coach’s Final Ride Going
Suffocating Defense And Big Receiver Play Lift Pittsburg Football Over Clayton Valley, Adding At Least One More Game To Victor Galli’s Tenure •. Back on Nov. 1, when Pittsburg football coach Victor Galli announced that his 21st season leading the Pirates would be his last, a narrative began that it could be a storybook ending.
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 15
Manteca Storms Into The Top 5; McClymonds, Marin Catholic & San Ramon Valley Also Climb In Newest NorCal Football Rankings •. The No. 5 spot in these NorCal football rankings appears to be a bit of a cursed one of late. This week, Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills joined St. Mary’s-Stockton and Monterey Trail-Elk Grove as teams to lose the week after landing at No. 5.
Durant scores 45, carries Nets to 109-102 win over Magic
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 45 points, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night that got them back to .500. Durant shot 19 of 24 from the field and added seven rebounds and five assists, playing 39 minutes on the second night of back-to-back games. Kyrie Irving added 20 points and Nic Claxton had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets (11-11), who had to play the second half without Ben Simmons after he was bothered by knee soreness. Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner chipped in 21 for the Magic, who have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight.
SFGate
Ravens' Harbaugh speaks with Jackson about offensive tweet
Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback's profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character. Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone's sexual orientation...
Comments / 0