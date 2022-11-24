HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Plenty of folks have Christmas lights this time of year, but not everyone has goats in pajamas. Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas at the Corner. The 50 acres of land was bought by a man in 1919. Over the years, the family decided to name it Heritage Corner Farm because it’s where family members spend time together and pass down generations of stories.

