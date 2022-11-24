Read full article on original website
WAFF
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
HPD: Four in custody after police chase
A police chase involving the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) ended with 4 people in custody on Monday afternoon.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient...
WAFF
WAFF
Southbound lanes reopened after Four-vehicle crash on Memorial Pkwy.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A four-vehicle crash caused a delay on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway near Bob Wallace Ave. Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one vehicle flipped over around 4:50 p.m. The spokesperson also said that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAFF
WAFF
Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital, one person of interest detained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway from where he was shot on Ortega Circle to call police.
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
WAFF
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
radio7media.com
Court date set in Pulaski theft case
A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
wbrc.com
Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
WAFF
The story behind Christmas at the Corner in Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Plenty of folks have Christmas lights this time of year, but not everyone has goats in pajamas. Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas at the Corner. The 50 acres of land was bought by a man in 1919. Over the years, the family decided to name it Heritage Corner Farm because it’s where family members spend time together and pass down generations of stories.
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
'We know who did it': Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death
Nearly eight years ago, Donna Howell lost her son, 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio, to gun violence in Huntsville. The murder remains unsolved. This year marks yet another holiday season that Howell is spending without her son. It's a pain, she said, that never goes away. "I just think about Christmas shopping...
