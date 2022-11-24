ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a shooting incident at a Huntsville Walmart on Sunday. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2200 Sparkman Dr. around 12:40 p.m. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said one male patient...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after two men died on Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. On Monday, a...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Southbound lanes reopened after Four-vehicle crash on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A four-vehicle crash caused a delay on the southbound side of Memorial Parkway near Bob Wallace Ave. Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, one vehicle flipped over around 4:50 p.m. The spokesperson also said that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday. According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Court date set in Pulaski theft case

A FORMER PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT MONDAY FOR WHAT COURT PAPERS INDICATE AS SETTLEMENT DAY. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE, COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
PULASKI, TN
wbrc.com

Person of interest arrested for robbery in Holly Pond

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a person of interest in the robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition. The person of interest was arrested for unrelated warrants according to the sheriff’s office. This investigation is still ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: The...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

The story behind Christmas at the Corner in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Plenty of folks have Christmas lights this time of year, but not everyone has goats in pajamas. Heritage Corner Farm in Hazel Green is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas at the Corner. The 50 acres of land was bought by a man in 1919. Over the years, the family decided to name it Heritage Corner Farm because it’s where family members spend time together and pass down generations of stories.
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man

A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy