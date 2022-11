City leaders will decide whether Decatur will host one of Alabama's 37 medical marijuana dispensaries next year. The many ways WAFF 48′s Can-a-thon helps those in the community who need it most. Updated: 15 hours ago. WAFF 48′s 30th annual Can-a-thon event kicked off Monday, November 28th, and runs...

DECATUR, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO