Miami, FL

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report

Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
ATLANTA, GA
Kemba Walker Is Back In The NBA

Early Monday morning Marc Stein first reported that Kemba Walker was nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Within a few hours Shams Charania confirmed the news, adding that the Mavericks were waiving guard Facundo Campazzo to make space for Kemba. It has been somewhat surprising that Kemba Walker had...
DALLAS, TX
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
ATLANTA, GA
Shake Milton Reveals 76ers’ Key to Success Against Orlando Magic

On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.
ORLANDO, FL
Dallas’ Defense Struggles as Mavs Lose Fourth Straight Against Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks lost their fourth-straight game on Sunday, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 124-115. The Mavs put up a great effort on the second night of a road back-to-back, but it wasn't enough, as they fell to 9-10 on the season. It's the first time the Mavs have been under .500 since they were 2-3 in October.
DALLAS, TX
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal

Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans Return From Holidays Looking To Clap The Thunder

Now that every one is past the holiday hangover of turkey, friends, and family, it's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to get back to business. The Pels had their short, two-game win streak broken by the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday in disheartening fashion. But the bigger loss took place...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mavericks to Sign Kemba Walker, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Mavericks intend to sign four-time NBA All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to bolster its backcourt behind star Luka Dončić, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. To make room for Walker on the roster, the Mavericks waived...
DALLAS, TX
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be spending his day off in between bouts in San Antonio yesterday (a win) and in L.A. against the Pacers Monday checking out some action around the league, in addition to his usual Sunday diet of NFL games. James seems to have been watching the 10-11 Brooklyn Nets' 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this afternoon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU

The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.
ATHENS, GA
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday night’s game hoping to build “snowball effect” momentum to make an unlikely run to the playoffs. With their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, their playoff chances are about as remote as a snowball’s chance...
GREEN BAY, WI
Rams’ Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising

During their Super Bowl run last season, the Los Angeles Rams received a strong impact from Matthew Stafford. When parting with significant draft capital to acquire a quarterback later in his NFL career, there tends to be some downside at some point. After winning a Super Bowl following the trade,...
DETROIT, MI
5-star QB Dante Moore’s primary recruiter departs from Oregon

Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July. First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.
EUGENE, OR

