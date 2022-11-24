Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers in Los Angeles
The Indiana Pacers conclude their back-to-back in Los Angeles tonight when they take on the Lakers. They battled the Clippers on Sunday. While it is two road games in two nights, the Pacers are fortunate that there is no travel in between games. Indiana is 11-8 and has won seven...
Wichita Eagle
Kemba Walker Is Back In The NBA
Early Monday morning Marc Stein first reported that Kemba Walker was nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Within a few hours Shams Charania confirmed the news, adding that the Mavericks were waiving guard Facundo Campazzo to make space for Kemba. It has been somewhat surprising that Kemba Walker had...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
Wichita Eagle
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Reveals 76ers’ Key to Success Against Orlando Magic
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.
Wichita Eagle
Dallas’ Defense Struggles as Mavs Lose Fourth Straight Against Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks lost their fourth-straight game on Sunday, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 124-115. The Mavs put up a great effort on the second night of a road back-to-back, but it wasn't enough, as they fell to 9-10 on the season. It's the first time the Mavs have been under .500 since they were 2-3 in October.
Wichita Eagle
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Return From Holidays Looking To Clap The Thunder
Now that every one is past the holiday hangover of turkey, friends, and family, it's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to get back to business. The Pels had their short, two-game win streak broken by the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday in disheartening fashion. But the bigger loss took place...
Wichita Eagle
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks to Sign Kemba Walker, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Mavericks intend to sign four-time NBA All-Star point guard Kemba Walker to bolster its backcourt behind star Luka Dončić, according to a report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. To make room for Walker on the roster, the Mavericks waived...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James appears to be spending his day off in between bouts in San Antonio yesterday (a win) and in L.A. against the Pacers Monday checking out some action around the league, in addition to his usual Sunday diet of NFL games. James seems to have been watching the 10-11 Brooklyn Nets' 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers this afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU
The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.
Wichita Eagle
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday night’s game hoping to build “snowball effect” momentum to make an unlikely run to the playoffs. With their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, their playoff chances are about as remote as a snowball’s chance...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson, Travis Etienne Provide Updates on Week 12 Foot Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars have potentially avoided a major scare with star running back Travis Etienne, who left Sunday's thrilling 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a foot injury after just two carries. "Yeah, we didn't rule him out. We thought he could go," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said...
Wichita Eagle
Rams’ Payout to Lions in Matthew Stafford Trade Quickly Rising
During their Super Bowl run last season, the Los Angeles Rams received a strong impact from Matthew Stafford. When parting with significant draft capital to acquire a quarterback later in his NFL career, there tends to be some downside at some point. After winning a Super Bowl following the trade,...
Wichita Eagle
5-star QB Dante Moore’s primary recruiter departs from Oregon
Over the last 24 to 36 hours, there's been a couple new developments in five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who has been committed to Oregon since July. First, Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham officially accepted the head coaching position at Arizona State. Dillingham was the Duck's primary recruiter in the battle for Moore, and his loss is a significant one for Oregon.
