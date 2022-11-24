ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Loses Creator Diane Ademu-John as Co-Showrunner

By J. Kim Murphy
 5 days ago
As HBO Max’s “Dune” prequel series rounds out its cast and moves into production, the series is now down one leader. WarnerMedia confirms that series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John has stepped down from her role as co-showrunner on “ Dune: The Sisterhood .”

Ademu-John will remain attached to the series as an executive producer, while Alison Schapker will now serve as the sole showrunner on the production. Schapker also serves an executive producer, along with Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode of the series.

According to Renck’s Instagram, filming on “Dune: The Sisterhood” began in Budapest on Tuesday.

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron and Cait Collins also executive produce with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Villeneuve directed the 2021 adaptation “Dune,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards. A sequel, “Dune: Part Two,” is on the way, with a theatrical release set for Nov. 3, 2023.

Variety exclusively reported that Ademu-John had joined the series as creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer in July 2021.

Adapted from the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, “The Sisterhood” is set roughly 10,000 years before the events of the feature “Dune.” The series stars Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson, alongside a cast that includes Indira Varma, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea.

“Dune: The Sisterhood” comes from HBO Max and Legendary Television. The series is expected to debut in Nov. 2023.

Deadline was first to report news

More from Variety

Variety

Variety

