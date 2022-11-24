ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman JJ Pegues ‘It Is A Privilege’ To Play in The Egg Bowl

By Adam Rapier
 4 days ago

Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues grew up wanting to play in the Egg Bowl and now he gets the chance.

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs rivalry dates back to 1927 and since then the winning team has been awarded The Golden Egg Trophy.

Ole Miss leads the all-time series with a record of 64-45-6 and they have won the last two meetings. The Rebels have the opportunity to stretch their winning streak to three games at home this year as the game is being played in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For new Rebel players, the Egg Bowl will just feel like any other game. The longer-tenured Rebels have become accustomed to the rivalry and might have marked this game on their schedule before the season started.

But for Oxford native and defensive lineman JJ Pegues , playing in the Egg Bowl is an honor.

“It is a privilege,” Pegues said. “I have had family play on both sides, so I have experienced the rivalry since I was young.”

Pegues will be living out a childhood dream on Thursday, but he understands the mindset he needs to have.

“I have talked to a couple of the new guys,” Pegues said. “It is a big rivalry, but at the end of the day it is just another opponent.”

But even with this mindset, Pegues feels like he is going to have an extra edge because this game is special for him.

“I want to put on for my city and where I am from,” Pegues said. “It is why I came back to Oxford.”

The Rebels look to humble the Bulldogs on Thanksgiving Day for the annual Egg Bowl, which kicks off at 6:00 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

