Man fatally shot by Larimer County deputies identified by Fort Collins police

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLTvt_0jLsBLtP00

Fort Collins police have identified the man fatally shot by a Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy after a vehicle pursuit Monday.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle near Colorado Highway 56 and Interstate 25 in Berthoud about 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office in a previous news release. It said the driver of the vehicle didn't stop and instead fled northbound on I-25.

The deputy pursued the driver, additional deputies responded to assist, and the man was successfully stopped using a precision immobilization technique near Crossroads Boulevard and Centerra Parkway, about 10 miles from where the pursuit began, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the the adult male ― and lone occupant of the vehicle ― "was armed with a rifle and deputies fired their weapons at him."

Three deputies fired at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Public safety news:Man riding e-bike injured in SUV crash in Fort Collins on Tuesday

Deputies say they saw the man holding a firearm after the chase stopped, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release Wednesday. A loaded rifle was allegedly recovered from the vehicle after the shooting.

The man — identified by police as 51-year-old Justin Anderson of Fort Collins — was the only occupant of the vehicle. No one else was injured.

Police say Anderson had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Online Colorado court records show two misdemeanor and three felony warrants for his arrest in Larimer and Weld counties.

The Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the shooting. Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Anderson or Monday's incident can contact police at 970-416-2825 or email tipsline@fcgov.com.

The Coloradoan

