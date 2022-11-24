ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs vendor assuming operation of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo

By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago
A Colorado Springs company has taken over operations of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on an interim basis while a long-term contract is negotiated with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state wildlife agency announced Tuesday in a news release.

"The O’Neil Group Co. has taken control of the 700-slip marina and has begun reaching out to boat owners who rented slips from the previous vendor," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in the release.

"CPW took possession of the marina on Nov. 1 after the previous vendor signed a settlement agreement essentially turning over the business to the state agency. For months, CPW has been soliciting a new vendor to operate the marina for the next 20 years or so. The O’Neil Group Co. agreed to operate it on a 9-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract."

The former contracted vendor was Colorado Marine and Boat Works.

Since Nov. 1, the CPW has invested more than $135,000 in the marina's failing infrastructure, according to the release.

One main infrastructure improvement was a patch to the marina's electric wiring that will allow the operation of a bubbler system that prevents ice from forming in the marina and allows boats to remain docked all winter. Colorado Parks and Wildlife also performed emergency repairs to marina sewage pumps and its anchor system, the release said.

"Our hope is to work out a long-term operating contract with the O’Neil Group so work can begin to overhaul the marina facilities and restore it to a first-class facility,” Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo park manager, said in the release. “To show CPW’s commitment to the project, we invested in the facility to allow current renters to keep their boats in the marina all winter.”

The O’Neil Group intends to reopen the marina store and sell fuel as soon as possible.

Weather:Pueblo breaks 119-year-old record with frigid temperatures last week

“We share CPW’s commitment to maintaining and upgrading the marina for the long-term use of the people of Southern Colorado and the state,” O’Neil said in the state wildlife agency's release. “The CPW team has been highly responsive and we look forward to a great partnership with them in providing a first-class experience for the users."

Infrastructure issues at the North Shore Marina were first identified by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in September after a report by an independent electrician found the marina was “dangerously out of compliance with National Electrical Code,” which governs electrical wiring standards across the country.

The lack of ground-fault interrupter protection on some of the marina's electrical circuits presented an "imminent threat of electrocution to boat owners, their guests and park visitors in the water near the marina," the state wildlife agency said at the time.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in late October that Colorado Marine and Boat Works and its principal agent Connie Jack had surrendered its contract to the state. Prior to surrendering its contract, the organization had operated the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo for 20 years.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

