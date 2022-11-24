Read full article on original website
Paid Content | Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, Vero Neuropathy, says pain medications are NOT the answer to treat someone's neuropathy symptoms. These drugs simply mask the pain and have their own side effects. Vero Neuropathy treats patients with non-invasive, state of the art FDA-cleared treatments that use electrical signals which can treat nerve damage caused by neuropathy. This is done WITHOUT drugs, injections or surgery and has a 97% success rate! Right now, you can be seen at the BRAND NEW Vero Neuropathy complex at 602 South 50th Street in West Des Moines by calling 515-335-V E R O. Ask about the $49 Neuropathy Special (regularly $249) which includes a personal consultation, exam and report of findings. We also have a chance to meet Brian Madison & Marley, a sweet six year old dog looking for an adult home, from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Look forward to walking/playing with dogs again...WITHOUT neuropathy pain getting in the way.
'They can happen anywhere': Ingersoll residents react to fatal weekend shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting outside Zora Bar and Rooftop in Des Moines. Upon arrival, offices found a 29-year-old Des Moines resident Alonzo Lee Kearney with a gunshot injury, as well as a large crowd outside the bar. Kearney was brought to a local hospital, where he eventually died.
Des Moines police investigating Sunday morning homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a 29-year-old man has died in an overnight shooting after being found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. Shortly after midnight Sunday, first responders were called to 2120 Ingersoll Ave on a shooting report, the Des Moines Police Department said in a release.
Man fired gun outside bar following 'altercation', Ankeny police say
ANKENY, Iowa — A man is charged with attempted murder after he fired a gun outside an Ankeny bar early Monday morning, Ankeny police said. Ankeny police responded to a call at the Yankee Clipper bar at 312 SW Maple St. around 1:30 a.m. Monday for a person who fired a gun, a release says. When officers arrived, 53-year-old Robert Barker attempted to escape, according to the department.
Man dies of gunshot wounds in city's 16th homicide of 2022, Des Moines police say
Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
