Pima County, AZ

Sheriff: Pima County Jail inmate escapes after impersonating another inmate

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
An inmate escaped from the Pima County Jail on Monday after corrections officers mistook him for another inmate, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

San Xavier District deputies were dispatched to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex at 1270 West Silverlake Rd. on Monday for a report of an escaped inmate, officials said.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said that Khalid Rahman, 48, walked out of the Pima County Jail on Monday after corrections officers confused him with another inmate who had similar physical characteristics.

When corrections officers called the names of inmates to be released after court, Rahman identified himself as another inmate who was set to be released, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff deputies are actively looking for Rahman, who was described as an African American man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

The sheriff's department asked anyone who has had contact with him or who has seen Rahman to call 911.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

