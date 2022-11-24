LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge. The sheriff's office says Oregon State Troopers were first on the scene and attempted life-saving efforts including CPR.

7 HOURS AGO