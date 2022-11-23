Walton Sheriff's Office IDs Pensacola man shot by deputies in Miramar Beach confrontation

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot by deputies during an armed confrontation last week.

On Nov. 15, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area.

Minutes later, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.

No deputies were injured. Minton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also:Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office dive team recovers stolen SUV from Yellow River

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said he reviewed body camera footage of the incident after the shooting and believe the circumstances are "clear cut."

"As deputy sheriffs attempted to take the suspect into custody, that individual produced a firearm, which he attempted to use against deputy sheriffs of the Walton County Sheriffs Office," Adkinson said in a Facebook video discussing the incident. "Deputies had to take immediate action. That action resulted in that subject being shot on scene there."

He added he supported the actions of his deputies "unequivocally."

"They acted professionally, they acted courageously and there is no doubt that their actions saved the life of their fellow deputy and the potential risk to the public," he said in the video.

Immediately after the incident, Adkinson requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement respond and assist in the investigation per agency protocol. That investigation is still being conducted.