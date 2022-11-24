Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
More than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada shoppers are expected to spend big bucks over the holiday season despite concerns with inflation. The Retail Association of Nevada expects more than 1.7 million Nevadans to shop over Thanksgiving weekend and forecasts consumer retail sales in Nevada to grow by 8% during the holiday shopping season to reach a record $6.5 billion.
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
news3lv.com
UNLV claims cannon, holds off Nevada late for 27-22 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV’s 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game. Nick Williams pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass...
news3lv.com
Marcus Arroyo out as UNLV football head coach
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Marcus Arroyo is officially out as UNLV football's head coach. Reports were confirmed during a press conference held with UNLV Athletics Director Erik Harper Monday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: UNLV takes on Nevada during 2022 Fremont Cannon rivalry game. He was 7-23...
