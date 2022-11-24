On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO