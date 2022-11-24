Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Bikes For Kids awards bikes to third graders in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Third graders in one Eastern Carolina County were able to participate in a giveaway held by the Bikes for Kids Foundation. Bikes for Kids awarded bicycles to third graders at Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary School, Beaufort Elementary School, and Newport Elementary School as an early holiday surprise.
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
WITN
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
WITN
Victim identified in fatal Craven County hit & run
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit & run last week. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, was hit and killed last Tuesday night on Highway 17 just south of Highway 55 near Bridgeton in Craven County.
WITN
Drivers: Expect road closures on Emerald Isle Bridge
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, a state highway contractor will start instituting daytime lane closures on weekdays on the two-lane Emerald Isle Bridge (N.C. 58). This is for the bridge preservation project. The contractor will abide by the below schedule for lane closures until March 31:. • Monday...
WITN
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
WNCT
Greene Central High School student killed in weekend crash
Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Greene Central High School student killed in weekend …. Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of their students. Bikes For Kids Gives bikes to third graders at...
newbernnow.com
“Click It or Ticket” Campaign Focuses on Keeping Motorists Safe This Holiday Season
The New Bern Police Department is encouraging motorists to stay safe by buckling up as they travel this Thanksgiving holiday. The department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in increasing patrols to educate and enforce federal requirements for seatbelt use. The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign began on Nov. 21.
WITN
Greenville Police provide update on Black Friday shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police are sharing new details on Friday’s shooting that sent two men to the hospital. Police say Theodore Dunn Junior, 21, and Irashamire Perkins, 22, were shot near American Eagle in the Greenville Mall, and were taken to ECU Health Medical Center. Officials say...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
WITN
New Bern debuts ice skating rink
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
WITN
Greenville shoppers search for Black Friday deals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday shopping season is officially here. This Black Friday, many families around Eastern Carolina were up early to head out in search of deals. “Always a tradition, always. We go every year,” Angela Smith said. “We get up early in the morning, get coffee, and...
WITN
Kinston police charge man with shooting woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot a woman this past weekend. Kinston police arrested and charges Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking, and assault on a female. Officers responded around 9:45...
2 in hospital after targeted shooting at eastern NC mall; suspect at-large
After officers arrived, they found two men shot near the American Eagle inside the Greenville Mall.
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
neusenews.com
KPD seeking information in murder case
On November 27th, 2022, at approximately 4:40pm, officers with the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive in reference to a person suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers and Lenoir County EMS personnel arrived on scene and located the victim. Lives saving measures were conducted, but the victim succumbed to his injuries while being transport to ECU Medical Center. At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
WITN
Goldsboro man in critical condition following shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say they are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Police say they responded to call about a shooting in the 200 Block of Randall Lane around 2:51 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Andre Boykin with a gunshot wound to his head.
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
Comments / 0