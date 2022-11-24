Read full article on original website
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID, is a small, quiet town tucked into the canyonlands of southern Idaho. But this place is keeping a big secret: a surprisingly toothsome food scene. From laid-back diner omelets to upscale ribeyes, Twin Falls has something for every palate. To help you on your epicurean journey, we...
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
kmvt
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
kmvt
Malta couple loses everything in house fire
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Thanksgiving is a difficult one for a Malta couple, after losing their home of 20 years on Wednesday. The fire happened at 1470 South, 2200 East around 9:30 a.m., after a passerby noticed flames showing through the roof. Ace, Albion, Declo and Malta fire departments all responded.
Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them
There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Festival of Lights Delivers for Twin Falls Merchants
Can we safely say this is the busiest night in downtown Twin Falls? The Festival of Lights Parade (Christmas parade for you regular folks) is two weeks away. I watched the parade on St. Patrick’s Day (from the shelter of O’Dunken’s where I was eating a calzone) and it doesn’t compare to the upcoming event. The crowd isn’t nearly as large.
Why Idahoans Can Relate To The Film Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Thanksgiving week is finally upon us. On Thursday, many Idaho families will reunite in living rooms and dining rooms to get caught up on life, work, relationships, sports trash-talking, and family movies. One of the greatest holiday films ever made is the 1987 work of art Planes, Trains & Automobiles....
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
Man Facing Multiple Charges after Being Removed from Cassia Home at Gunpoint
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A resident had to force a man to leave his home at gunpoint earlier this month in rural east Cassia County. According to court records, 49-year-old Nicodemos Adermann was arrested November 13, and charged with burglary, destruction of evidence, grand theft by taking a check, including several misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing. A Cassia County Deputy responded to a house on Yale Road south of Raft River and Interstate 86 for a report of a man that had entered a home without permission. When the deputy arrived he saw one man with a gun and another with a shovel pointed at a man near the house steps. The suspect, Adermann, was placed in handcuffs and inside the patrol car. The resident told the deputy that Adermann allegedly came up to the door demanding a ride into town and refused to leave. The resident pushed Adermann down and closed the door. Adermann then allegedly broke through the door and continued to demand a ride. Thats when the resident pulled a pistol on Adermann and held him at gunpoint outside the house until the deputy arrived. The deputy spoke to Adermann who said he didn't remember much of what had happened. The deputy found items Adermann allegedly hidden under the steps of the home which included checks belonging to other people and substances suspected of being drugs. The deputy alleges Adermann could be involved with burglaries in Twin Falls and American Falls. Adermann was arraigned on November 14, and entered not guilty to the charges.
WATCH: Burley ID Home Movie Is Straight Outta Christmas Vacation
Film-watching is a tradition for many Idaho families during the holidays. Some of these movies that loved ones get together to watch and reminisce over were created on a camcorder decades ago, and I recently found some cool footage from 1970 out of Burley, Idaho, that I thought I'd share.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust
BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash. Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show ...
Don’t Turn on Those Christmas Lights Yet, It May Cost You Dearly in Idaho
It isn't even Thanksgiving yet, but many in the Twin Falls area have already put up their Christmas lights, with many more set to put them up this weekend. While it is understandable to put them up whenever the weather allows it, turning them on is another story. Some leave them up year round but don't turn them on, while others can't wait to turn them on once Halloween has passed. While the eagerness to spread Christmas joy is justified, you may want to hold off on turning those Christmas lights on this early.
Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street Carey at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
