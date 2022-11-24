16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two officers are injured after a fight spilled out of a Gold Coast bar into the Street Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m. The bar where this happened just opened a few months ago. The owner of Gold Coast Social, a country bar that just opened a few weeks ago, said he called police. Staff explained that there were about 70 people inside watching the Mexico versus Argentina World Cup game. Witnesses say after Mexico lost, some fans got aggressive. The owner said...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO