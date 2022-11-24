ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia sheriff’s office extends thoughts, prayers to LGBTQ community after Colorado shooting

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) put out a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, their families and allies, and the entire LGBTQ+ community.

KCSO also commends the witnesses who acted in the face of danger to stop and subdue the suspect until authorities arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office’s full statement is below:

“With the holidays approaching, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims, families, allies, and the entire LGBTQ community as we all try to cope with the tragic active shooter incident that occurred inside Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This senseless act left five people dead, and another nineteen people injured on November 19, 2022. We would like to commend those who acted so courageously in the face of danger and helped not only stop but subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived 6 minutes after the first 911 call.”

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office
West Virginia bishop calls for ‘assault weapons’ ban

The Sheriff’s Office says they train deputies for multiple active shooter situations, including ones inside a nightclub environment.

The KCSO says that as one of the largest sheriff’s agencies in West Virginia, they have no tolerance for hate, discrimination or violence against all humans, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation or race.

“We stand with all those affected and together we plan to keep Kanawha County a safe and welcoming community for all,” the KCSO said.

