PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'

Debra Newton
4d ago
Please Corporation Commission, stop approving EVERY rate increase in Oklahoma. You are adding so much stress on people who really can’t keep taking a hit to their meager budgets just to stay warm or cool.
etxview.com
Public comment open on Oklahoma's marijuana rules with state oversight agency now independent
A one-month comment period for permanent rules affecting Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 15. The rules are largely unchanged, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority officials say. “The rules combine OMMA’s permanent rules that took effect Sept. 11, along with emergency rules that took effect this summer,”...
kgou.org
Oklahoma nonprofit creates legal fund to support teachers accused of violating HB 1775
An Oklahoma nonprofit is announcing a new legal fund to protect teachers accused of violating House Bill 1775, which limits critical discussions in the classroom about race or sex. The program will be funded through donations and managed by the nonprofit Oklahoma Appleseed. The group will provide legal representation for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sapulpa Receives Housing Tax Credits from State
The City of Sapulpa reaped a windfall of housing tax credits this week after the Oklahoma Finance Authority Board of Trustees voted to allocate part of its 2022 Affordable Housing Tax credits to the city for a rehabilitatio project. The property to be rehabilitated is located on Hickory Street and...
Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites
Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative
Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
svhsspartanshield.com
Oklahoma prohibits student choice
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit in favor of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing that someone using the bathroom of a gender they do not identify with is unconstitutional. Oklahoma’s new law prohibits students from using the bathroom assigned to the gender with which they identify, if different from...
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
etxview.com
Oklahoma lawmakers turn focus to medication abortions
OKLAHOMA CITY — After passing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, which essentially ended the procedure at clinics, some lawmakers are turning their focus to medication-induced abortions, often the only option for women seeking to end a pregnancy in Oklahoma. Oklahoman staff reporter Dana Branham contributed to...
sapulpatimes.com
Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”
The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
News On 6
Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso
Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
sapulpatimes.com
Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years
Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
