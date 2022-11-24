ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PSO proposes third rate hike in one year as corporation commissioner questions 'corruption' and 'deceit'

By Public Radio Tulsa
 5 days ago
Debra Newton
4d ago

Please Corporation Commission, stop approving EVERY rate increase in Oklahoma. You are adding so much stress on people who really can’t keep taking a hit to their meager budgets just to stay warm or cool.

bartlesvilleradio.com

Sapulpa Receives Housing Tax Credits from State

The City of Sapulpa reaped a windfall of housing tax credits this week after the Oklahoma Finance Authority Board of Trustees voted to allocate part of its 2022 Affordable Housing Tax credits to the city for a rehabilitatio project. The property to be rehabilitated is located on Hickory Street and...
SAPULPA, OK
Mark Hake

Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites

Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative

Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
OKLAHOMA STATE
svhsspartanshield.com

Oklahoma prohibits student choice

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit in favor of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing that someone using the bathroom of a gender they do not identify with is unconstitutional. Oklahoma’s new law prohibits students from using the bathroom assigned to the gender with which they identify, if different from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
etxview.com

Oklahoma lawmakers turn focus to medication abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY — After passing one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, which essentially ended the procedure at clinics, some lawmakers are turning their focus to medication-induced abortions, often the only option for women seeking to end a pregnancy in Oklahoma. Oklahoman staff reporter Dana Branham contributed to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sapulpatimes.com

Harjo featured at Sapulpa Library’s “Oklahoma Author Showcase”

The Sapulpa Public Library hosted an Oklahoma author showcase featuring three Sapulpa authors. Librarian Debra Chandler was the master of ceremonies. The keynote speaker was US Poet Laureate, author, musician and Oklahoma Hall of Fame Inductee, Joy Harjo. Ms. Harjo introduced herself as Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, explaining that she is married...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Construction To Begin Along Highway 169 Through Owasso

Drivers who travel on Highway 169 through Owasso can expect some delays this week as some road work is set to begin, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT). While construction is taking place, the on and off ramps in the northbound lanes at 106th Street North will be...
OWASSO, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Pablo’s Celebrates 20 Years

Imagine you meet someone who is new to Sapulpa; they’re impressed by the Christmas Chute, the new restaurants, the newly paved roads, and even how well the Sapulpa High School team is doing this year. They turn to you and say, “Hey, why don’t we get Mexican food tonight? Do you know of a good place?” Even as a relatively recent transplant to the Sapulpa area, I know there’s only one correct answer: Señor Pablo.
SAPULPA, OK
People

Suspect Accused in 'Executions' of 4 People at Oklahoma Marijuana Growing Operation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the homicides of three men and one woman did not "appear to be a random incident" A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 20 killings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility, according to a statement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.  Wu Chen, 45, was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on November 22, when the car he was driving was flagged by a tag reader and linked to an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant, according to the statement. Chen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

