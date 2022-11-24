Read full article on original website
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Twin Falls, ID
Twin Falls, ID, is a small, quiet town tucked into the canyonlands of southern Idaho. But this place is keeping a big secret: a surprisingly toothsome food scene. From laid-back diner omelets to upscale ribeyes, Twin Falls has something for every palate. To help you on your epicurean journey, we...
Are Twin Falls Kids’ Wish Lists Scaring The Snowballs Off Santa?
Toys are getting stranger and stranger these days, and kids are getting more and more into them. I wonder from time to time if Santa Clause has any idea what some children are talking about when they whisper in his ear at the mall. Santa Clause is indeed coming to...
kmvt
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
Popular Twin Falls Christmas Light Show Moved. Here’s Where to See Them
There are a lot of impressive Christmas light displays around the Magic Valley, but some are more well-known than others. The Orton Botanical Garden and the South Hills lights have always been beautiful sights. The Candy Cane House was famous in Twin Falls but is sadly not happening this year. And many people travel just to see the residential light displays on Twin View Lane. But 2022 is bringing more changes to some of those light shows.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
What Would You Do if Thanksgiving Dinner got Ruined in Twin Falls?
What would you do? What would you do if your Thanksgiving meal got ruined? The turkey is burned, somebody forgot to unthaw it, or maybe somebody forgot to buy one, and you need to find an alternative. There are multiple options in terms of popping in a frozen pizza, using a different kind of meat or do you go out to eat at a restaurant or crashing somebody else's Thanksgiving? There is a real possibility that this will happen to one of you this year, and if it does, what will you do?
The Best Places to Shop on Black Friday
Most people have their favorite stores and have Black Friday planned out days if not weeks in advance. While doing your research for places to go and where to find the best deals, make sure you are not buying something that may be cheaper elsewhere. WalletHub recently released a list of the best places to shop this Black Friday, and they broke it down into where to go for certain types of items, as well as overall best stores. The list looked at the last eight years of Black Fridays and who had the biggest discounts on average.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
kmvt
Rupert Elks hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For well over a decade the Rupert Elks Lodge has hosted one of the largest free Thanksgiving Dinners in southern Idaho. This year was the same, as hundreds of Mini-Cassia residents made their way to the Lodge to take part in this ever-growing community tradition.
Man Facing Multiple Charges after Being Removed from Cassia Home at Gunpoint
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A resident had to force a man to leave his home at gunpoint earlier this month in rural east Cassia County. According to court records, 49-year-old Nicodemos Adermann was arrested November 13, and charged with burglary, destruction of evidence, grand theft by taking a check, including several misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and trespassing. A Cassia County Deputy responded to a house on Yale Road south of Raft River and Interstate 86 for a report of a man that had entered a home without permission. When the deputy arrived he saw one man with a gun and another with a shovel pointed at a man near the house steps. The suspect, Adermann, was placed in handcuffs and inside the patrol car. The resident told the deputy that Adermann allegedly came up to the door demanding a ride into town and refused to leave. The resident pushed Adermann down and closed the door. Adermann then allegedly broke through the door and continued to demand a ride. Thats when the resident pulled a pistol on Adermann and held him at gunpoint outside the house until the deputy arrived. The deputy spoke to Adermann who said he didn't remember much of what had happened. The deputy found items Adermann allegedly hidden under the steps of the home which included checks belonging to other people and substances suspected of being drugs. The deputy alleges Adermann could be involved with burglaries in Twin Falls and American Falls. Adermann was arraigned on November 14, and entered not guilty to the charges.
WATCH: Burley ID Home Movie Is Straight Outta Christmas Vacation
Film-watching is a tradition for many Idaho families during the holidays. Some of these movies that loved ones get together to watch and reminisce over were created on a camcorder decades ago, and I recently found some cool footage from 1970 out of Burley, Idaho, that I thought I'd share.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Local sheriff's deputies seize marijuana, guns, over $13K cash during drug bust
BURLEY — Two local men were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a home in Burley and uncovered large amounts of marijuana, several firearms and over $13,000 in cash. Brandon Manuel Jauregui Diaz, 19, and Erick Diaz, 23, both of Burley, each face one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Erick also faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, court records show ...
New Restaurant Aimed At Satisfying Those Cravings Is Open In Twin Falls
Antojos Eatery and Cafe is open in Twin Falls. The new restaurant celebrates it's soft opening today, November 18th, until 7 pm. They also had a ribbon cutting earlier in the day. The new restaurant is where the old Maxie's used to be. Antojos Eatery and Cafe. Antojos means "cravings"...
Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley in Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.
9 Events Happening this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Another week is coming to an end, and as we all count down the hours for the weekend, it is time to also start planning how to spend it. Yes, you can begin shopping for Christmas early, but there is also much to do for Thanksgiving and fun events to attend. It may be cold outside, but there appears to be no snow or rain, as of now, so it is a great time to get out of the house and attend one or multiple of the many events taking place this weekend. Here are some of the events and activities taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
