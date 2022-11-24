ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Wild weekend for Badgers, Packers fans

If you’re a Wisconsin Badgers football fan and you’re not named Rob Lucas there’s a good chance you’re also a Green Bay Packers fan. This past weekend left you with a whole lot to process for both teams. Let’s start with the Badgers. First there was Saturday’s 23-16 miserable home loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers when all the team’s current ills — poor throws by Graham Mertz, inconsistent offensive...
MADISON, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney in 'good spirits' despite bad injury news

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed earlier reports that Darnell Mooney is likely headed towards season-ending surgery after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets. It’s a big loss for both the Bears offense and the locker room, and it’s a step back in Mooney’s development as a wide receiver this year.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears options at right tackle if Reiff, Borom can't play

The Bears could be on their way to yet another offensive line shakeup. Among the litany of injuries the team suffered in their 31-10 loss to the Jets, the Bears lost their top two right tackles, Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle). For the final offensive snap of the game, the team had to use backup swing guard Michael Schofield on the outside.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus: Justin Fields has chance to play next week

The Bears left open the possibility that Justin Fields could return to the starting lineup against the Packers next week. After the team’s 31-10 loss to the Jets, Matt Eberflus said that he thought Fields would remain day-to-day, and if Fields continued progressing in his recovery from a shoulder injury, then he’d have the opportunity to play in Week 13.
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike White highest ratings Week 12; Siemian lowest

After the Week 12 NFL dust settled, Jets quarterback Mike White came out on top, while Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up on the bottom. In both passer rating and QBR, White topped the charts while Siemian sank to the bottom of them. White recorded a 149.3 passer rating and a 91.7 QBR (both first in the league) Siemian notched a 75.3 passer rating and a 30.2 QBR (last and 27th in the league).
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney is doubtful to return with an ankle injury

Darnell Mooney is doubtful to return to Sunday's Bears-Jets game with an ankle injury he suffered during the third quarter. Mooney was helped off the field to the locker room, as he couldn't put any pressure on his ankle. The Bears have endured a plethora of injuries on both sides...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after blowout loss to Jets

It was no secret that the Bears had a challenge in Week 12 when Justin Fields was ruled out with a shoulder injury. It’s doubtful anyone expected the game to be that ugly though. Other than an early burst, the offense was ineffective with Trevor Siemian under center. Their depleted defense struggled to make stops. The Bears ended up losing by three scores. Still, some guys had good games.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets

Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears and being stuffed in a locker each week no matter the opponent. With Fields, the Bears took the Dolphins to the wire and traded blows with the Cowboys. Without him, they were housed by Mike White and the Jets.
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'

The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks appear to hold players-only meeting after 7th straight loss

The Blackhawks' locker room was closed for 15 minutes after Sunday's 7-2 loss to Winnipeg, and it appears the team had a mini players-only meeting. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was at his stall ready to face the media when the doors finally opened and respectfully declined to share any details, but the frustration is clearly starting to boil over after Chicago lost its seventh straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks lose to Jets, winless skid hits 7 games

The Blackhawks fell to the Winnipeg Jets 7-2 at the United Center on Sunday as their winless skid hit seven games. 1. The Blackhawks gave up the first goal for the eighth straight game and the 17th time in 21 contests this season. The alarming trend continued. They thought they scored first early in the first period but it got taken away because of an offside review. Tough break.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls' streak snapped with OT loss to OKC

Following phenomenal victories over the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls suffered a letdown in Oklahoma City on Friday night. A 123-119 overtime loss to the Thunder snaps the Bulls' two-game win streak and moves their record on the season to 8-11 — and, it must be noted, 1-8 in "clutch" games, defined as contests within a five-point margin with five minutes or less to play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

