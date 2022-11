FAIRFIELD COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after a crash in Fairfield County Sunday. LOCAL FIRST | Fire at senior living high-rise displaces 65, injures 1. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 7:34 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. The...

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO