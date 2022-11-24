ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

What we learned as Jets blowout Bears without Fields

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The expectations were low for the Bears on Sunday with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined with a separated left shoulder. But Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium might have been the worst possible outcome. Not only did the Bears get trucked 31-10 on...
Could Bears Jack Sanborn be a future starter?

Since his injection as a starter on the Bears' defense in Week 9, Jack Sanborn has recorded the most solo tackles of any NFL player in the league since then. Could he be a future starter for the Bears down the line?. Sanborn's current starting role with the Bears came...
What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?

Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet

The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
Mooney in 'good spirits' despite bad injury news

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed earlier reports that Darnell Mooney is likely headed towards season-ending surgery after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets. It’s a big loss for both the Bears offense and the locker room, and it’s a step back in Mooney’s development as a wide receiver this year.
Bears options at right tackle if Reiff, Borom can't play

The Bears could be on their way to yet another offensive line shakeup. Among the litany of injuries the team suffered in their 31-10 loss to the Jets, the Bears lost their top two right tackles, Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle). For the final offensive snap of the game, the team had to use backup swing guard Michael Schofield on the outside.
Mike White highest ratings Week 12; Siemian lowest

After the Week 12 NFL dust settled, Jets quarterback Mike White came out on top, while Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up on the bottom. In both passer rating and QBR, White topped the charts while Siemian sank to the bottom of them. White recorded a 149.3 passer rating and a 91.7 QBR (both first in the league) Siemian notched a 75.3 passer rating and a 30.2 QBR (last and 27th in the league).
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets

Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears and being stuffed in a locker each week no matter the opponent. With Fields, the Bears took the Dolphins to the wire and traded blows with the Cowboys. Without him, they were housed by Mike White and the Jets.
Report: Darnell Mooney likely to miss rest of season

A day filled with lots of bad injury news for the Bears just got worse. According to reports from NFL Network, Darnell Mooney will likely miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week 12. Mooney went down early in the...
Eberflus: Justin Fields has chance to play next week

The Bears left open the possibility that Justin Fields could return to the starting lineup against the Packers next week. After the team’s 31-10 loss to the Jets, Matt Eberflus said that he thought Fields would remain day-to-day, and if Fields continued progressing in his recovery from a shoulder injury, then he’d have the opportunity to play in Week 13.
Bears risers and fallers after blowout loss to Jets

It was no secret that the Bears had a challenge in Week 12 when Justin Fields was ruled out with a shoulder injury. It’s doubtful anyone expected the game to be that ugly though. Other than an early burst, the offense was ineffective with Trevor Siemian under center. Their depleted defense struggled to make stops. The Bears ended up losing by three scores. Still, some guys had good games.
Mooney is doubtful to return with an ankle injury

Darnell Mooney is doubtful to return to Sunday's Bears-Jets game with an ankle injury he suffered during the third quarter. Mooney was helped off the field to the locker room, as he couldn't put any pressure on his ankle. The Bears have endured a plethora of injuries on both sides...
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'

The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
