Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
14 Krispy Kreme stores to close nationwide in 2023Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
What we learned as Jets blowout Bears without Fields
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The expectations were low for the Bears on Sunday with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined with a separated left shoulder. But Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium might have been the worst possible outcome. Not only did the Bears get trucked 31-10 on...
Fields didn't have 'strength' to protect himself, perform vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Justin Fields took the field at MetLife Stadium roughly two hours before Sunday's kick-off between the Bears and the New York Jets. The second-year quarterback threw some light passes as he tested out his separated left shoulder. The Bears said all week that Fields would have...
Mooney proved immeasurable value to Bears in season of change
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Injuries are commonplace in football. It's a violent game played by fast, strong, athletic men colliding at breakneck speeds. Players go down, and other players step in to fill the void. Some chasms are more easily filled than others. Some are impossible to replenish. The Bears...
Could Bears Jack Sanborn be a future starter?
Since his injection as a starter on the Bears' defense in Week 9, Jack Sanborn has recorded the most solo tackles of any NFL player in the league since then. Could he be a future starter for the Bears down the line?. Sanborn's current starting role with the Bears came...
Mike White creates new stat line record against Bears
Mike White dominated the Bears on Sunday, leading the New York Jets to a 31-10 win at home. On his way to victory, the backup quarterback paved a new, unique stat line from his four career starts in the NFL. White's other game to qualify under the stat line includes...
What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?
Editor's Note: "What does Mike Clevinger bring to the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Many Bears injuries could provide biggest challenge yet
The Bears were handed an ugly loss at MetLife Stadium when the Jets beat them handily 31-10, but the biggest loss wasn’t in the standings, it was in the depth chart. The Bears entered Sunday’s game pretty banged up, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out before the coin toss. They exited the game with many more injuries, to more key players.
Eddie Jackson leads in free safety votes for NFC Pro Bowl
Bears safety Eddie Jackson leads the NFC in Pro Bowl votes for free safety. The sixth-year safety is having a bounce-back year after two quiet seasons in the Bears' secondary. The former All-Pro safety has 80 tackles, four interceptions, six passes defended and two forced fumbles. Jackson's been on two...
Mooney in 'good spirits' despite bad injury news
On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed earlier reports that Darnell Mooney is likely headed towards season-ending surgery after he suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Jets. It’s a big loss for both the Bears offense and the locker room, and it’s a step back in Mooney’s development as a wide receiver this year.
Bears options at right tackle if Reiff, Borom can't play
The Bears could be on their way to yet another offensive line shakeup. Among the litany of injuries the team suffered in their 31-10 loss to the Jets, the Bears lost their top two right tackles, Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle). For the final offensive snap of the game, the team had to use backup swing guard Michael Schofield on the outside.
Eddie Jackson ruled out of Bears-Jets game with foot injury
The Bears ruled Eddie Jackson out of the Bears-Jets game on Sunday with a foot injury he suffered during the second quarter. Jackson appeared to injure his foot without contact while actively defending a pass to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who ran for a 54-yard touchdown during Jackson's injury.
Mike White highest ratings Week 12; Siemian lowest
After the Week 12 NFL dust settled, Jets quarterback Mike White came out on top, while Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up on the bottom. In both passer rating and QBR, White topped the charts while Siemian sank to the bottom of them. White recorded a 149.3 passer rating and a 91.7 QBR (both first in the league) Siemian notched a 75.3 passer rating and a 30.2 QBR (last and 27th in the league).
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets
Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears and being stuffed in a locker each week no matter the opponent. With Fields, the Bears took the Dolphins to the wire and traded blows with the Cowboys. Without him, they were housed by Mike White and the Jets.
How Claypool-Siemian connection came together vs. Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. -- Chase Claypool's Bears tenure has gotten off to a slow start. The third-year wide receiver, who the Bears acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers at the trade deadline, saw six targets in his Chicago debut but was less involved in the subsequent two games. At 6-foot-4, 240...
Report: Darnell Mooney likely to miss rest of season
A day filled with lots of bad injury news for the Bears just got worse. According to reports from NFL Network, Darnell Mooney will likely miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week 12. Mooney went down early in the...
Eberflus: Justin Fields has chance to play next week
The Bears left open the possibility that Justin Fields could return to the starting lineup against the Packers next week. After the team’s 31-10 loss to the Jets, Matt Eberflus said that he thought Fields would remain day-to-day, and if Fields continued progressing in his recovery from a shoulder injury, then he’d have the opportunity to play in Week 13.
Fields inactive, Siemian starts despite pregame injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Justin Fields and the Bears both said the second-year quarterback would only play Sunday against the New York Jets if he could 100 percent execute the game plan and protect himself. That was always a long shot. Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder with...
Bears risers and fallers after blowout loss to Jets
It was no secret that the Bears had a challenge in Week 12 when Justin Fields was ruled out with a shoulder injury. It’s doubtful anyone expected the game to be that ugly though. Other than an early burst, the offense was ineffective with Trevor Siemian under center. Their depleted defense struggled to make stops. The Bears ended up losing by three scores. Still, some guys had good games.
Mooney is doubtful to return with an ankle injury
Darnell Mooney is doubtful to return to Sunday's Bears-Jets game with an ankle injury he suffered during the third quarter. Mooney was helped off the field to the locker room, as he couldn't put any pressure on his ankle. The Bears have endured a plethora of injuries on both sides...
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'
The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
