Josiah-Jordan James won't play for Tennessee basketball against Butler on Wednesday due to knee soreness, a UT spokesperson told Knox News.

His status moving forward in the Battle 4 Atlantis is day-to-day, Vols coach Rick Barnes said after Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 .

James had an offseason knee procedure, which kept him out during the preseason. The senior is leading the No. 22 Vols (3-1) with 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He has played 23.3 minutes per game. He has received shots in recent weeks, including a platelet-rich plasma shot and Synvsic injections.

Tennessee started Tyreke Key, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic against Butler (3-1) in the first of its three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The 6-foot-6 James had eight points and four rebounds in 18 minutes against in UT's season-opening 75-43 win. He had 15 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes in Tennessee's 78-66 loss to Colorado.

James had 18 points and was 4-for-6 on 3-pointers in an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Josiah-Jordan James out for Tennessee basketball vs. Butler with knee soreness