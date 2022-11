SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Comer Sports Network on MIX 106.5 – the official broadcast partner of B.B. Comer High School athletics – will cap its fourth year of football coverage with 2022 AHSAA 2A State Championship play on Dec. 2. Friday’s game against the Fyffe Red Devils...

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO