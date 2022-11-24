ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash

A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

