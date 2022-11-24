Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
Nicoma Park vehicle pursuit at NE 23rd & Henney end in crash
Nicoma Park police department say earlier this evening it's officers went on a pursuit chase with a vehicle at NE 23rd and Henney. The vehicle crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with 3 people inside.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving has already been busy for troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday morning the Thanksgiving holiday has already been busy for troopers. From midnight through 9 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions. Troopers said they have already worked two fatalities during that time. Thanksgiving brings more...
OHP: 21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are still investigating what happened in the crash. Troopers said a pedestrian, Colt...
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
KOCO
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Comments / 0