John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO