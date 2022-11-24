Warrensville Heights say missing woman found

Editor’s Note: This missing person has been found, according to police.

W ARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Warrensville Heights police are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since August.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Angela Dixon was last seen on her birthday, August 21. She was driving a black Toyota Corolla with license plate HPX4278 at the time.

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234.

