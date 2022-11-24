ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

Warrensville Heights say missing woman found

By Jordan Unger
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: This missing person has been found, according to police.

W ARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Warrensville Heights police are looking for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since August.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Angela Dixon was last seen on her birthday, August 21. She was driving a black Toyota Corolla with license plate HPX4278 at the time.

New video released from deadly hit and run as firefighter Tetrick’s family speaks out

Anyone with information on this missing person should contact the Warrensville Heights Police Department at 216-581-1234.

