Bulls go deep with threes to beat the Bucks for a change

The Chicago Bulls earned a rare win over the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum with a 118-113 victory. Milwaukee fell to 12-5 while Chicago improve to 8-10.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Bulls flip the offensive script on Bucks and shoot threes

It’s fair to say the Bulls haven’t had much for the Bucks since 2018-19, losing 17 of the 19 games (including playoffs) the two teams had played each another before Wednesday. They’d lost by an average of 13.5 points, too.

So why stick with what doesn’t work?

The Bulls came out moving the ball and letting it fly from deep, which ran counter to their usual offensive style. They put up 13 three-pointers in the first quarter, almost half of their average per-game total of 28.5. They kept firing them up, too, from DeMar DeRozan to Javonte Green to Patrick Williams. Eight of the nine Bulls who played took at least one three and seven made at least one.

“They wasn’t hesitating at all, they were shooting the ball, they were able to make some and I think they made enough," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "They shot a lot, but they made enough, to win the game by five.”

Box score: Bulls 118, Bucks 113

It had to catch the Bucks by surprise, as they’ve been one of the better teams at preventing the three all season (No. 5, 31.1 allowed per game) and when the regulars have been available they were one of the best in opponent three-point percentage. The Bulls made 12 of 23 threes and assisted on 17 of their 22 baskets in the first half. The hot start allowed the Bulls to take brief leads in the first half.

Grayson Allen said it was not in the game plan for the Bucks to leave any players open, "that was good ball movement on their part."

"They shot the ball well," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. "They kind of played their game, with DeMar and Zach coming off those screens and attracting two and kicking back to (Nikola Vučević) or seeing Patrick back there, or whoever it is."

That slowed to a near halt as the Bulls were just 0-for-6 from distance in the third quarter until DeRozan hit one with 2.8 seconds remaining to put his team up 90-83.

The Bulls didn’t take many more until Vučević and Coby White each hit two big threes apiece in the fourth, with White’s coming on back-to-back possessions in open corners in the final 65 seconds to tie the game and go-ahead 112-109. Zach LaVine then hit one to seal it with 20 seconds left.

The Bulls made a season-high 18 three-pointers on 42 attempts – nearly half their shots. The Bulls also had 30 assists on their 43 made field goals.

"They moved the ball well and guys were knocking it down," Allen said. "Usually with that team you kind of want it out DeRozan and LaVine's hands. We did that. We weren't just trying to leave the other guys, but they just moved it and hit shots."

Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to work around the rim

Defensively, the Bulls haven’t had much luck in slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo the last handful of years – who has, right? – but the Bucks had the springy Williams harass the Bucks star early on, and he blocked two of Antetokounmpo’s interior shots early. Andre Drummond and Javonte Green swatted shots away from Antetokounmpo also, and the Bulls blocked six shots in the first quarter with hustle – one more than their per-game average.

"I don't know how the scorekeepers do it but their hands, their strips – it felt like there were a lot of strips down low – so I don't know if those are blocks or not, so they've got a few guys that I think got just a defensive disposition," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "They've got hands, they're strong, they kind of swarmed him. And you know, those could easily be fouls and and-one's. It felt like their timing, they were right on the ball and they were getting it.

"I was very impressed with Chicago tonight. They played well. They deserved to win. We got to be a little bit better. A team throws that kind of game at us, can we respond? And tonight they were just better. That's another example."

The activity around Antetokounmpo freed others on the Bucks but had him go 4-for11 in the first half – including 3-for-7 from the paint – for just eight first-half points. And even though Williams went to the bench early in the third quarter with four fouls, DeRozan and Green blocked shots on Antetokounmpo inside, too.

“They were doing a great job being there,” Antetokounmpo said of the Bulls’ interior defense. “Basically all of them, they were in there crowding the paint. But at the end of the day, you gotta stay aggressive. You gotta figure out ways to score the ball. There’s going to be times that they’re going to get some days there’s going to be times they’re not going to get some.”

Antetokounmpo eventually got his points, but he also was turning the ball over. By the time he committed his fourth foul about halfway through the third quarter – on an offensive foul – he had 19 points on 18 shots to go with five giveaways.

He stayed aggressive and powered his way to 17 fourth-quarter points. It was too little, too late however, as the Bucks were able to stay a possession ahead of the Bucks in the final moments.

5 numbers

2: Three-pointers made by Bulls forwards Patrick Williams and Javonte Green each in the first half. Green had made that many just two times previously and neither had made more than 3 threes in any game this season. Those relatively unexpected 12 points helped the Bulls trail just 62-61 at the half.

10-2: Run the Bulls went on in the third quarter when the Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday on the bench. The run eventually allowed the Bulls to take a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Budenholzer: "It was a tough call. They went on a run there during that little stretch and we didn't have one of those two guys on the court. Got Jrue back in, but Jrue still ended up with big minutes (35:50). So, certainly gotta find ways to put the best groups out there, but the (Antetokounmpo) foul trouble hurt us a little bit and they went on that run there in that little four-minute stretch, three-minute stretch."

14-3: Run the Bucks answered with early in the fourth quarter to flip a 10-point deficit to a 97-95 lead.

16: First-half points for Bucks center Brook Lopez, matching his season average. He was the only Bucks player to reach double figures in the half, making 6 of 10 from the floor including 3 three-pointers. He finished with 20.

19: Turnovers by the Bucks, resulting in 17 Bulls points. But the backbreaker was a misfired lob from Jrue Holiday to Antetokounmpo with 41 seconds left that bounced out of bounds with the Bulls up 112-109. The Bulls hit a three going the other way to seal it.

Holiday: "Yeah, it didn't go the way it was drawn up. Threw it away."

Antetokounmpo: “I think there was contact there, you know? I got screened. I was trying to run to a spot and I was held. But, it is what it is. Sometimes when you play strong and you try to play through contact you are penalized for that. ... After this season I gotta go in the offseason and work on my flopping more so I can flop more and maybe hopefully I can get a call. But at the end of the day, that play wasn’t as sharp as we wanted to be and they was able to create a turnover.”

Budenholzer: "I need to look at it on film. Live, I felt like we got held, felt like we couldn't get to the ball, couldn't get to the pass. But, end of games, I think we just gotta execute a little bit better. I think a lot of it falls on me. I think I've got to give them something maybe better. Chicago defended it well. It's just another example where I need to be a little bit better there."

Khris Middleton gets in another practice session with the Herd

For the second time in three days Bucks all-star Khris Middleton got in a practice session with the team’s G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. He was joined by rookie MarJon Beauchamp and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton had offseason wrist surgery and continues his rehab to return to the court.

Did you notice AJ Green playing five games in six days?

Bucks rookie AJ Green chuckled a bit. He missed 11 games with a broken nose and the surgery to fix it, from Oct. 28-Nov. 14, and he was itchy.

“I was ready to hoop,” he said.

So, once he was cleared to play he never stopped hooping. From Nov. 16-21 he played five games in six days while traveling to four cities for the Bucks and the Herd.

The trek began against Cleveland at Fiserv Forum, where he made his first NBA basket in the Bucks’ victory over the Cavaliers.

“They all felt good, but it was nice to see it go down,” he said of his first three-pointer. “I think I’ll always remember it. I think so. It’s the first one. It stands out the most, like it’s the most memorable. That was pretty special.”

Then, he played 23 minutes for the Herd against the Motor City Cruise in Detroit on Nov. 17, joined the Bucks in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, then played 27 minutes against the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines on Nov. 19-20.

“My legs are feeling it,” he said before getting in for the final seconds of the Bucks’ win over Portland on Nov. 21.

Play of the game was Alex Caruso drawing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fifth foul

With 1:02 left and the game tied at 109, Giannis Antetokounmpo sized up the Bulls defense and made his patented drive into the paint. But Bulls guard Alex Caruso timed up the big man’s steps and positioned himself perfectly to draw an offensive foul. The play was not reviewed, and the turnover led to a Coby White three-pointer and 112-109 Bulls lead with 46 seconds left.

Video of the game is Zach LaVine kicking George Hill in a bad spot

Following Monday night’s game when Giannis Antetokounmpo was hit high by the Portland Trail Blazers but Jerami Grant was not assessed a flagrant foul, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he had hoped the league would protect him – and other players – for unnecessary contact.

On Wednesday, George Hill got hit low by Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and after a review LaVine was given a flagrant 1.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Khris Middleton (left wrist surgery): out

Joe Ingles (left knee surgery): out

Who do the Bucks play next?

Cleveland returns to Fiserv Forum for the second time in just over a week as the Bucks host the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bucks won 113-98 on Nov. 16, handing the Cavaliers their fifth straight loss. Cleveland rallied with four consecutive wins after that, including a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bulls go deep with threes to beat the Bucks for a change