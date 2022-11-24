ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward after someone stole a pot-bellied pig being cared for at the Charleston Animal Society over the Thanksgiving weekend. North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the shelter’s barn, Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have cleared power lines that forced the closure of all lanes of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon. A crash reported shortly before 3 p.m. resulted in the lines being downed, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Power crews were said to be on the way...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 3 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a vehicle being shot while driving on Burnt Church Road around 5 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said they located...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details

Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after firing a gun inside a home after deputies knocked on his door. Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Police said,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

