live5news.com
Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward after someone stole a pot-bellied pig being cared for at the Charleston Animal Society over the Thanksgiving weekend. North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the shelter’s barn, Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Body recovered after stolen car drives into Ashley River Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday night, dive teams from numerous law enforcement departments located a deceased male in the Ashley River. Authorities had begun searching the river on Friday when a stolen car was pulled out near the boat landing at Flynn Drive in North Charleston, North Charleston Police said.
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
NCPD: Man arrested after stealing steaks from Food Lion at knifepoint
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal steaks from a North Charleston grocery store. According to a report, officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to Food Lion along Dorchester Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 25 after the store manager allegedly […]
Charleston Fire saves kitten from drainage pipe Wednesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department saved a kitten from drowning in a drainage pipe in Charleston on November 23. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of an animal in distress at 3:22 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. CFD says firefighters found a kitten stuck in treading water inside a drainage […]
live5news.com
Georgia man sentenced in 2019 murder at N. Charleston Walmart after guilty plea
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a man who entered a guilty plea in a 2019 North Charleston armed robbery attempt that ended in a deadly shooting. Ke’Various Sparks pleaded guilty to murder Monday morning as his trial was set to begin, according to First Assistant Solicitor Kelly LaPlante.
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-26 in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a crash in Berkeley County that closed two westbound lanes on I-26 Monday morning. The crash happened just before the Jedburg Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says to expect delays in the area. There was no immediate word on any...
Crash involving dump truck blocks traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — One lane of Highmarket Street in Georgetown is blocked because of a crash involving a dump truck. The westbound lane of Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road is blocked because of the crash, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No additional […]
live5news.com
Savannah Hwy. reopens after power lines cleared from roadway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have cleared power lines that forced the closure of all lanes of Savannah Highway Monday afternoon. A crash reported shortly before 3 p.m. resulted in the lines being downed, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. Power crews were said to be on the way...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after three people were injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a vehicle being shot while driving on Burnt Church Road around 5 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said they located...
Man arrested after assaulting medical technician, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a medical technician at Trident Medical Center. An officer who was working off duty at the hospital was requested by medical staff to assist with an individual who had refused to leave. According to a report from the […]
live5news.com
Beaufort County experiencing interruptions in telephone service, 911 lines
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is seeing some interruptions to their telephone service Saturday night. These interruptions include the county’s 911 lines. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says to call the dispatch center at 843-524-2777 if your 911 call is not answered. The...
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details
Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
live5news.com
Construction nearly complete on new Dorchester Co. emergency ops, 911 center
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say construction is “entering the final stretches” for the county’s new $12 million emergency operations and 911 call center. Deputy County Administrator Daniel Prentice said the county maxed out when it comes to space to expand at their current...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s Office: Car crashes into ambulance while responding to call
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an ambulance was struck by a car while responding to a call Friday night. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a Honda sedan collided with a Charleston County EMS ambulance on Magwood Drive and Glenn McConnell Parkway around 9 p.m. Knapp says the ambulance had its lights and sirens on.
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
live5news.com
Family of missing woman celebrate her 78th birthday while search continues
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Over four months after a woman was reported missing from Berkeley County, her family gathered Sunday to celebrate her 78th birthday and continue to pray for her safe return. Ruth Jenkins, who suffers from dementia, was last seen on July 16 walking along Highway 45 in...
live5news.com
Man arrested after firing gun inside home, making threats to deputies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after firing a gun inside a home after deputies knocked on his door. Victor Manuel Escobar, 30, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Police: Man missing after driving stolen car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a man driving a stolen vehicle plunged into the Ashley River Friday morning. The North Charleston Police Department said they responded around 4 a.m. after people staying in an Airbnb in the Wando Woods neighborhood heard someone knocking on the door. Police said,...
