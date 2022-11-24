No. 7 Baylor Basketball Stomps McNeese State in Waco 89-60

The Bears put on a shooting clinic, led by 17 from Keyonte George, to topple the Cowboys.

No. 7 Baylor men's basketball (5-1) overcame a jet-lagged start to beat McNeese State (2-4) in Waco 89-60.

This was another slow start for the Bears. Sure, it may be pessimistic (or arrogant) to start with a negative following a 29-point victory, but it's the truth.

The Cowboys led by two possessions at the 13:55 mark and fought to know the game at 19-19 with 9:14 remaining in the half. The hospitality did not last, though, as the Bears enjoyed a 70-41 deficit for the remainder of the game.

This win was sponsored by good shooting. Baylor took 30 deep balls and 30 shots inside the arc. Baylor made 34 of them, good enough for a 57% shooting night.

It wasn't ALL from three, too. The Bears have been slow to score down low this year, but Flo Thamba and friends had 38 points in the paint to the Cowboys' 18. Although a 33-32 rebounding edge for McNeese State isn't something to brag about.

Instead, the Bears can brag about forcing 21 turnovers and holding McNeese State to a measly 38% from the field. That was mostly thanks to 11 steals as a team.

As for individual performances, Keyonte George totaled 17 points and reversed his slow start with three-straight threes over a stretch in the second half. George offered five rebounds and five assists to boot.

Then there's Dale Bonner . Sure, he only had seven points, but his +/- led the team at +30. He did not miss a shot from the field and boasted 12 assists. Bonner also did this:

With four Bears in double-digits and Jake Younkin getting in the game, chalk it up as a nice win.

