Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
Once sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into the back of a semi truck, trapping two people inside.
Firefighters and paramedics were able to free one person and transport the patient to a local hospital in critical condition.
A second person trapped was pronounced deceased at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.
It is unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.
LASD had both west and eastbound Don Julian Road closed as they investigated the fatal crash.
