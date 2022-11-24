Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.

Once sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived on scene, they located a vehicle that had crashed into the back of a semi truck, trapping two people inside.

Firefighters and paramedics were able to free one person and transport the patient to a local hospital in critical condition.

A second person trapped was pronounced deceased at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.

It is unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash.

LASD had both west and eastbound Don Julian Road closed as they investigated the fatal crash.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network