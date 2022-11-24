Auburn Daily Roundtable: Our favorite Iron Bowl memories

Here are our favorite Auburn vs Alabama memories.

There have been some special moments in the history of the Iron Bowl rivalry.

To say that things have the potential to get wild is an understatement.

As Auburn fans, we've had our fair share of fond memories to look back on in this game.

Here are our favorites.

Q: What is your favorite Iron Bowl memory?

Zac: My favorite Iron Bowl memory is the kick six. I was second row in fraternity block seating. What an incredible evening.

Jeremy: It was night. November 30th, 2013. My fraternity brothers had been dogging me for years about always picking block seating too low and close to the field. Auburn is staring into the abyss. Down 7 with Bama on our 13 yard line, only a few minutes left in the game. This is where Nick Saban makes the dumbest sequence of decision making in the history of sports. All he needs is a near PAT field goal to win the game. He goes for it on 4th and 1. My boy Nosa Eguae stuffs TJ Yeldon. Sammie Coates ties it. Nick again with the decision. He’s just said no to an easy short field goal. He lines up to try to kick one with a freshman kicker from almost 60. I turn to my best friend. “We could run this back.” Gus, thinking the same, calls timeout, puts Chris Davis in. The best return man in Auburn history. Chaos. Euphoria. I jump through the bushes. Miss. Bruises everywhere. Dive past security guard. Tackle Al the elephant(he was fine he had padding). Hug 105 strangers. Run circling the field five time. Chill with David Pollack and Tom Rinaldi. Tell Gus I love him. Best night of my life.

Lindsay: The Kick Six. I'm watching the game with my in-laws. I'm standing up to watch the kick, and we're obviously hollerin' and screaming and all that. We sit there, stunned, as the postgame scene unfolds and fans storm the field, etc. Then, we use the DVR and rewind the full 30 minutes you got from a DVR'd live broadcast in 2013 and we just rewatch the entire 30 minutes again, pointing out each surrender cobra and unbelieving Auburn fan and every single little moment of the entire thing.

Jack: This one might be an unpopular one as the kick six exists but the game that made me realize how special the Iron Bowl was as a child was the Camback. I was a huge fan already and I knew the game of football like the back of my hand, but the Camback made me feel the “magic” that lives in the Auburn program. My eight year old self was so upset about being down 21-0 but when we came back it felt like a miracle.

Cooper: My favorite iron bow memory is the Kick Six. Arguably the greatest ending to a college football game in history.

