Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford: Oak Grove alum, Josh Mote on Louisiana Tech’s final game of 2022, ” … do the right thing, because that’s your work you’re putting out there …”

Welcome to our latest Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Unfortunately, Louisiana Tech’s season will end after Saturday’s game. Bulldog faithful will say farewell to just over a dozen seniors, when hosting UAB, Saturday at 2:30. Oak Grove High School alum, Josh Mote, will be one of them. Despite this season’s record, Mote, a leader on the offensive line hopes his guys are still up for the challenge.

” … You kind of have to take some pride in yourself, ” says Mote. “Take some pride in what you put on the field. I think that’s the biggest message that I’m going to try to get across. Take pride in what you do on the field, and your work. And, hopefully that carries over into next year. That’s a huge lesson that I’ve had to learn. It’s not just about me doing the right thing, because the coaches tell you to do the right thing. It’s because that’s your work that you’re putting out there.”