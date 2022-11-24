ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford: Oak Grove alum, Josh Mote on Louisiana Tech’s final game of 2022, ” … do the right thing, because that’s your work you’re putting out there …”

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muOGt_0jLs7WFH00

Welcome to our latest Bulldog Blitz, sponsored by Jim Taylor Ford in Ruston.

Unfortunately, Louisiana Tech’s season will end after Saturday’s game. Bulldog faithful will say farewell to just over a dozen seniors, when hosting UAB, Saturday at 2:30. Oak Grove High School alum, Josh Mote, will be one of them. Despite this season’s record, Mote, a leader on the offensive line hopes his guys are still up for the challenge.

” … You kind of have to take some pride in yourself, ” says Mote. “Take some pride in what you put on the field. I think that’s the biggest message that I’m going to try to get across. Take pride in what you do on the field, and your work. And, hopefully that carries over into next year. That’s a huge lesson that I’ve had to learn. It’s not just about me doing the right thing, because the coaches tell you to do the right thing. It’s because that’s your work that you’re putting out there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Southern Miss’ Frank Gore, Jr. rushes for 203 yards, Warhawks held to 28 yards on the ground in, 20-10, season ending loss to Southern Miss

By: Paul Letlow/ULM Athletics MONROE, La. – ULM hung around into the final quarter, but Southern Miss had the finishing touch Saturday at Malone Stadium. On a wet and dreary day, the Golden Eagles achieved bowl eligibility with a 20-10 win over the Warhawks in ULM’s season finale. “We’re in every game,” ULM coach Terry Bowden said. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Southern scores 20 unanswered in final quarter to defeat Grambling for fourth time in five years in Bayou Classic

By: Brian Howard/Grambling Athletics NEW ORLEANS | The Grambling State University football team dominated the first half, but turnovers led to 20 Southern points as the Jaguars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic on Saturday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) rivalry […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Keep the Cheer Here”: Morehouse Chamber of Commerce host event supporting Morehouse Parish businesses; ends December 14th

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, November 28, 2022, marks the start of week 3 of the Morehouse Chamber of Commerce’s “Keep the Cheer Here” event that is taking place from November 13, 2022, to December 14, 2022. The event encourages residents to submit a photo of the original receipt from a locally owned Morehouse Parish […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department partners with CASA of NELA to collect Christmas gifts for local foster children

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced on Monday, November 28, 2022, that the department will partner with CASA of Northeast Louisiana for the “Stuff A Bus” event. The fire department will serve as a drop-off site for new and unwrapped Christmas gifts that will be given to local foster children […]
WINNSBORO, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish traffic stop ends with driver hitting parked car and commercial building; suspect on the run

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at 5:15 PM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Bernice, La. According to deputies, the driver then allegedly sped away at a high-speed to Spearsville, La. During the chase, the vehicle […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Former Lake Providence police officer accused of impersonating an officer to get out of traffic ticket; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, around 6:51 PM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. when they observed a blue Lincoln Town Car with a blown headlight on the driver’s side. According to police, they initiated a traffic stop […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy