WSET
'Huge day for us:' Lynchburg businesses talk impact of Small Business Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday for local businesses where they have their version of Black Friday; bringing in an influx of business and discounts galore for customers. "Every year is so exciting," said Live Trendy or Die Manager Aimee Hauenstein. "It's literally my...
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out This Drone Footage Of The Danville, Virginia River District Filmed November 2022
Check out this drone footage video posted on Youtube by Nicholas Drone Service. The video shows a short aerial view of the downtown River District in Danville, Virginia. If you watch it, you’ll see the Golden Leaf Bistro, JTI Fountain, and the Historic White Mill upstream on the Dan River.
WBTM
Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday
A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
chathamstartribune.com
Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham
The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
WSET
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
chathamstartribune.com
Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel
A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
WSET
'Wreaths for a Cause:' The Institute looking to raise $20K for Danville charities
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — This holiday season is the 13th year of decorating "Wreaths for a Cause" at The Institute in Danville. Last year they raised $16,000 and this year's goal is to hit $20,000. "We have 82 wreaths here representing 48 different charities and non-profits in our area...
WSLS
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
WSET
Bedford County officials encourage the public to donate to 'Toys for Kids' drive
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to give donations to the "Toys for Kids" drive this holiday season. "This year Christmas will be hard for many families and to help alleviate the stress of getting gifts Bedford County has come together to host the annual "Toys for Kids" Drive," deputies said.
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
chathamstartribune.com
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville
Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
WSET
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
WSLS
Franklin County Senior Giving Tree: How you can help local seniors have a happy holiday
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County needs a hand in putting a smile on seniors’ faces this coming holiday season by grabbing a “star” from the Senior Giving Tree. The program is in its fourth year. All you have to do is pick up a “star”...
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
WSET
Weekend features much more dry time than wet time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to chilly temperatures. We'll make quick work of that and rebound to a comfortable feel this afternoon. Saturday features actually a rather nice afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Perhaps going back to partly...
WSET
Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
WSET
'Things aren't right:' Shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon a neighborhood in Lynchburg was riddled by gunfire. The Lynchburg Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots at Meadows Apartment Complex, and the shots can be heard in video acquired by ABC13. The woman who sent it to the...
