Danville, VA

WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Road Closure on Memorial Drive Begins Tuesday

A road closure at Memorial Dr between Primrose Pl and Central Blvd has been updated on, or added to, the City of Danville list of scheduled road closures for construction purposes. The closure will begin at 7:00 am, Tuesday, Nov 29, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 pm, Friday,...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual turkey, ham giveaway in Chatham

The annual turkey and ham giveaway by Coach Robert and Kimberly Prunty and family — along with the support of Ben and Betty Davenport — will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. at Chatham Baptist Church, 12 Court Place in Chatham. Three hundred turkeys and hams will...
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Habitat for Humanity begins work on new houses in Danville

Tammy Duncan lives in Cascade in a single-wide trailer with her two daughters where repairs are one step forward, three steps back. "I just got a lot of work that needs to be done to it, like the floors and stuff like that. My windows are messed up. I have some mold issues. Like, every time I try to fix something, there are 20 other things that need to be fixed," Duncan said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Weekend features much more dry time than wet time

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We are waking up this morning to chilly temperatures. We'll make quick work of that and rebound to a comfortable feel this afternoon. Saturday features actually a rather nice afternoon. We start off with mostly sunny skies in the morning. Perhaps going back to partly...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cyber Monday Fraud: Better Business Bureau advises how to avoid scams

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday -- next is Cyber Monday, which has become one of the most popular shopping days of the year, even outpacing Black Friday. "It's gonna continue to grow." Barry Moore, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Central Virginia,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

