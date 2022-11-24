ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

What's Going on the Last Week of November

From ornament-making to a magical light show, so many great things are going on around the metro this week. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. BE SURE TO...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Moore PD holds coat drive for families to stay warm this winter

MOORE (KOKH) - The Moore Police Department is helping families stay warm this winter!. This is the department's third year to host the Fill the Trailer Coat Drive at the Burlington Coat Factory in Moore. Their goal is to collect 200 coats and donate them to Sharing Tree in Moore.
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Penn Square Mall forced to evacuate due to fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lots of Oklahomans spent their weekend shopping in preparation for the holidays, but those shopping at the Penn Square Mall on Sunday morning may have experienced an unexpected hick-up, when the mall was evacuated due to a fire. There were no injuries reported, but the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County

NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Harkins Theatres bringing $5 holiday classics to the big screen this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Jingle all the way to Harkins Theatres this season!. Celebrate the season's festivities with your favorite holiday classics during the Harkins Holiday Series starting December 2 through December 11. Moviegoers can enjoy two weekends filled with six-holiday classics back on the big screen. Friday, December 2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. Police said they got reports just before 2 p.m. of a person inside the business firing off...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD launches investigation into fatal shooting at local dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information after a security guard fatally shot an armed man at a dispensary on Thanksgiving day. On Nov. 24, officers responded to an armed robbery call at Mango Cannabis at 6201 NW Expressway. Police say 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Jennings woman killed in fatal crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left a woman dead near Carney in Lincoln County. Officials say 64-year-old Teresa Jennings of Jennings was involved in a crash with another driver on Highway-177 when she was killed. Jennings was pronounced dead at the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy