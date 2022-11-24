Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
The richest person in Oklahoma
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
okcfox.com
What's Going on the Last Week of November
From ornament-making to a magical light show, so many great things are going on around the metro this week. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. BE SURE TO...
okcfox.com
Moore PD holds coat drive for families to stay warm this winter
MOORE (KOKH) - The Moore Police Department is helping families stay warm this winter!. This is the department's third year to host the Fill the Trailer Coat Drive at the Burlington Coat Factory in Moore. Their goal is to collect 200 coats and donate them to Sharing Tree in Moore.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Banda MS to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Billboard Latin Music Award winning band Banda MS will perform in Oklahoma City next year. The group will take the state at the Paycom Center on Saturday, February 25. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
okcfox.com
Tim Tebow named keynote speaker for OBU's annual student scholarship fundraiser gala
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick and former professional baseball player, will be the keynote speaker at Oklahoma Baptist University’s annual Green and Gold Gala on March 28, 2023. The annual event, which will be held at the...
okcfox.com
Penn Square Mall forced to evacuate due to fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lots of Oklahomans spent their weekend shopping in preparation for the holidays, but those shopping at the Penn Square Mall on Sunday morning may have experienced an unexpected hick-up, when the mall was evacuated due to a fire. There were no injuries reported, but the...
okcfox.com
18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County
NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
okcfox.com
Harkins Theatres bringing $5 holiday classics to the big screen this season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Jingle all the way to Harkins Theatres this season!. Celebrate the season's festivities with your favorite holiday classics during the Harkins Holiday Series starting December 2 through December 11. Moviegoers can enjoy two weekends filled with six-holiday classics back on the big screen. Friday, December 2...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. Police said they got reports just before 2 p.m. of a person inside the business firing off...
okcfox.com
OKCPD launches investigation into fatal shooting at local dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information after a security guard fatally shot an armed man at a dispensary on Thanksgiving day. On Nov. 24, officers responded to an armed robbery call at Mango Cannabis at 6201 NW Expressway. Police say 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered...
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
okcfox.com
Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
okcfox.com
Jennings woman killed in fatal crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Friday that left a woman dead near Carney in Lincoln County. Officials say 64-year-old Teresa Jennings of Jennings was involved in a crash with another driver on Highway-177 when she was killed. Jennings was pronounced dead at the...
