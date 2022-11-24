Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO