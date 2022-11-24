Read full article on original website
WSET
Dog found shot in Botetourt County dies, deputies searching for suspect
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Black Friday a family driving in Botetourt County found a dog who has been shot near the intersection of Botetourt Road and Chatham Road. A deputy rushed the dog to the animal hospital, but the dog couldn't be saved and he died. The...
WSET
Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a man with dementia is alright after he went missing from the area. They say Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, was last seen on Sunday afternoon driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates. As of 3...
WSET
'Things aren't right:' Shots fired at Meadows Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday afternoon a neighborhood in Lynchburg was riddled by gunfire. The Lynchburg Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots at Meadows Apartment Complex, and the shots can be heard in video acquired by ABC13. The woman who sent it to the...
WSET
Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
WSET
Single shot fired on Main Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of a single gun shot being fired on Saturday night. This incident happened at the 900 block of Main Street. According to LPD, officers responded Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. One cartridge casing was recovered, LPD said.
wfxrtv.com
LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
WSET
Bedford County officials encourage the public to donate to 'Toys for Kids' drive
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to give donations to the "Toys for Kids" drive this holiday season. "This year Christmas will be hard for many families and to help alleviate the stress of getting gifts Bedford County has come together to host the annual "Toys for Kids" Drive," deputies said.
WSET
Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
WSET
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
WSET
Brush fire contained on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a massive brush fire sending smoke through Amherst County. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we...
WSET
Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
WSET
Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
WSET
Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
WSET
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
WSLS
Two people arrested in connection with robbery at Miles Market in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a robbery at Miles Market. Around 8:45 a.m., officers said they responded to a reported robbery at 1112 Rivermont Ave – Miles Market. The caller reported the store was robbed by one woman...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
