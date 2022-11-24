ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

WSET

Missing Nelson County man with dementia found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says a man with dementia is alright after he went missing from the area. They say Bobbie Franklin Napier, 85, was last seen on Sunday afternoon driving a 2001 white Nissan Altima with Virginia handicap plates. As of 3...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fatal crash on Rte. 29 in Danville: Police

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a fatal crash in Danville on Monday. According to police, this incident happened at approximately, 12:54 p.m., the Danville Police Department responded to a call regarding a single-vehicle crash on the Rte. 29 Danville Expressway, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Single shot fired on Main Street: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to reports of a single gun shot being fired on Saturday night. This incident happened at the 900 block of Main Street. According to LPD, officers responded Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. One cartridge casing was recovered, LPD said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday night at the intersection of Timberlake Road and Enterprise Drive in Campbell County. The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo on Facebook and said two units responded to the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Brush fire contained on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a massive brush fire sending smoke through Amherst County. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we...
WSET

Field fire on Nicopolis Road in Bedford: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a field fire. They responded to 2700blk of Nicopolis Road. "Arrived on scene to find a 5-acre field fire that also included two structures used for storage heavily involved," firefighters said. According to firefighters, both the...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Man dead in suspected hit-and-run in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead in Roanoke after what police say is being investigated as a hit-and-run. Around 9:45 Friday morning, the Roanoke Police responded to a call about an injured person in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Officers arriving on the scene said...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Spa 4109 Offers 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas'

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Spa 4109 is in the holiday spirit! You will soon have the chance to get a $100 gift card for services at the spa for just $85 bucks. That's on top of their special 'Pretty Boujee 25 Days of Christmas." Emily got to see what it's all about.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd County man killed in Copper Hill crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Copper Hill man was killed Thursday night in a crash. Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, died at the scene of the crash about 9:35 p.m. November 24 on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. Virginia State Police say Bartel...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

WSLS

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

