PARSIPPANY — It was forty-five degrees outside, but a dozen individuals from ages 12½ to 50 weathered the outside and slept on the concrete at Parsippany United Methodist Church to learn firsthand what homeless youths experience every night. The group identified themselves as “Covenant House Sleep Out 2022 – Team G.R.A.C.E.” The group was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO