Des Moines, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCCI.com

Iowa birdhouse restored, returned to original owners

RUNNELLS, Iowa — A birdhouse is back with its rightful owners thanks to the efforts of one metro family. Nathan Thomas sent KCCI pictures of its journey. Thomas said one of his friends repaired it with his sons. They found it after a tornado came through Yellow Banks last spring.
RUNNELLS, IA
WHO 13

How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday

IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

One dead after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field

DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

6-year-old Iowan wins BMX race

TULSA, Okla. — A 6-year-old Iowan made history over the weekend. Asher King represented his hometown of Carlisle in what is called the "Greatest Race on Earth." The invite-only race represents people from all over the world fighting for a #1 plate. Asher won Iowa and Missouri's BMX race...
TULSA, OK
Western Iowa Today

Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold

(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed against Hiatt Middle School principal

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. They allege that their son was assaulted by principal Joseph Green. In the lawsuit, the family says Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
NEVADA, IA
KCCI.com

Black Friday takes on new identity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

