Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa birdhouse restored, returned to original owners
RUNNELLS, Iowa — A birdhouse is back with its rightful owners thanks to the efforts of one metro family. Nathan Thomas sent KCCI pictures of its journey. Thomas said one of his friends repaired it with his sons. They found it after a tornado came through Yellow Banks last spring.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
KCCI.com
One dead after Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
KCCI.com
Police: Hostile crowd caused slight delay in getting homicide victim medical attention
DES MOINES, Iowa — Adeadly shooting outside of a Des Moines bar killed 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney. Des Moines police say a large crowd was in the parking lot, a fight broke out, and somebody shot and killed Kearney. Police say the scene was intense and chaotic when they responded...
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
KCCI.com
6-year-old Iowan wins BMX race
TULSA, Okla. — A 6-year-old Iowan made history over the weekend. Asher King represented his hometown of Carlisle in what is called the "Greatest Race on Earth." The invite-only race represents people from all over the world fighting for a #1 plate. Asher won Iowa and Missouri's BMX race...
Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Mostly Dry in Southwest Iowa/Northwest Iowa snowy and Cold
(Des Moines) With Tuesday the exception, Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday; otherwise, the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit filed against Hiatt Middle School principal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines family is suing the principal of Hiatt Middle School and Des Moines Public Schools. They allege that their son was assaulted by principal Joseph Green. In the lawsuit, the family says Green grabbed their child so aggressively that his fingernails broke the student's skin and left bruises. The complaint says Green also screamed at the child.
KCCI.com
Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Police Department said. Police said there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue. Shortly after 12 a.m. 911 calls came in reporting that a person had been shot. According […]
KCCI.com
Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
KCCI.com
Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
KCCI.com
Black Friday takes on new identity
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
Comments / 0