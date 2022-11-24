ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kfornow.com

LPD Arrests Three People From Omaha In Catalytic Converter Theft

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–Lincoln Police on Saturday arrested three people from Omaha after they allegedly stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle northeast of 27th and Sheridan Boulevard. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said they received calls around 10am Saturday from the area of 16th and Otoe about two...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner. Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts. A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney. On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit. It happened Thanksgiving afternoon. State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit. Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City, rural fire units sent to van rollover at north edge of Beatrice

BEATRICE – Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Beatrice Rural Fire were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover accident on a gravel road, Sunday afternoon. The accident was off the north edge of the city, less than a half-mile east of U.S. Highway 77 on Sargent Road….and injured two juveniles.
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gage County deputies investigating child welfare, arrest three adults

BEATRICE – Gage County law officers report the arrests of three people last week, after authorities checked on the welfare of two young children reported to be living in poor conditions. Investigators said adults at the residence along West Cedar Road near Pickrell were also suspected of using methamphetamine...
GAGE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KCJJ

Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault

A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
doniphanherald.com

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to available court documents.
OMAHA, NE
Law & Crime

Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home

Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE

