TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
KCCI.com
Iowa birdhouse restored, returned to original owners
RUNNELLS, Iowa — A birdhouse is back with its rightful owners thanks to the efforts of one metro family. Nathan Thomas sent KCCI pictures of its journey. Thomas said one of his friends repaired it with his sons. They found it after a tornado came through Yellow Banks last spring.
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines considers traffic changes downtown to cut down on speeders
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is considering changing the one-way lanes on Grand Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street to two-way lanes. The city hopes it will reduce the number of speeders and make pedestrian crosswalks safer. "Two-way traffic tends to let things go...
KCCI.com
One dead after Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A 53-year-old Nevada man died in a crash in Cass County on Saturday. The Iowa State Patrol says Terrence Allen was driving a semi-truck east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 around 12:30 a.m. Allen struck a bridge pillar at Exit 70 near Anita.
kniakrls.com
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
KCCI.com
Police: Hostile crowd caused slight delay in getting homicide victim medical attention
DES MOINES, Iowa — Adeadly shooting outside of a Des Moines bar killed 29-year-old Alonzo Kearney. Des Moines police say a large crowd was in the parking lot, a fight broke out, and somebody shot and killed Kearney. Police say the scene was intense and chaotic when they responded...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
KCCI.com
29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
KCCI.com
Shots fired at Ankeny bar lead to attempted murder charge
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing attempted murder charges after a dispute at Yankee Clipper bar early Monday morning. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the bar's parking lot. After talking to the victim, witnesses and the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Barker was taken into...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
cbs2iowa.com
Man shot and killed outside Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a bar early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Ingersoll Avenue. First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Shooting outside Ankeny bar leads to attempted murder arrest
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot someone in the parking lot of a bar early Monday morning. Police were called to the Yankee Clipper at 312 SW Maple Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shooting a gun in the […]
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
KCCI.com
Principal: Student brought unloaded handgun to Ankeny school
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police have launched an investigation after a student brought an unloaded handgun to school Monday. According to school administrators, the office at Northview Middle School was notified that a student displayed an unloaded handgun. "We are currently working with the Ankeny Police Department," Principal Jay...
