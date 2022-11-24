ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting

(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
