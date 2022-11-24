(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.

PEVELY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO