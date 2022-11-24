Read full article on original website
15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man charged with Thanksgiving night home invasion, beating resident with metal baton: CPD
Chicago police said at about 10:40 p.m. a man forced his way into a home near Devon and Oakley. Prosecutors said 33-year-old Al’ Aswan McKay donkey kicked the front door open and beat the resident with a metal baton in the head.
Woman charged in fatal shooting at Lucas Hunt Village apartments
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Friday night in Lucas Hunt Village. The shooting left another woman dead. It happened in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in Lucas and Hunt Village on Friday at about 10 p.m. when police went to a call for help about a shooting.
18-year-old shot and killed in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
St. Louis man gets 14 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in November 2018.
Man found shot to death in parked car in north St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Saturday night in the back of a parked SUV. According to police, 18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting
(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
Delivery drivers targeted in St. Louis City
At least two delivery drivers have recently been robbed in the city of St. Louis.
Man shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway Saturday evening after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis.
St. Louis County police searching for missing Valley Park woman
VALLEY PARK, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing woman, last seen Sunday afternoon. Laura Lynn Kostial, 60, was last seen shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 160 block of Forest Parkway in Valley Park, Missouri, according to St. Louis County police.
KMOV
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
KMOV
Teenager found shot dead in car in Mark Twain neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed at 5300 Geraldine on Saturday night. Police found the teenager in the back of a black Mercedes, not conscious or breathing. The outside of the car showed bullet holes, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department identified the...
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
