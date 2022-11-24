Read full article on original website
Christmas events across the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley is decking the halls and preparing for Christmas 2022 with tons of events to get you and the entire family in the holiday spirit! Nov. 28 Paint N Pints: Snowman Cheers! Get in the festive spirit by painting a snowman on a 11X14 canvas and enjoying drinks at […]
LIVE DAILY NEWS | Infidelity Sparks Murder in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, Bob Bluthardt with Christmas at Old Fort Concho joins the show. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
The House of FiFi Dubois to host ASU Jazz Combo Night
Join the ASU Jazz Ensemble for their last Jazz Night Combo of the fall season and play in their jam session after on Wednesday!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Central Texas Christmas tree farm forced to close cutting lot due to drought
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Radde Tannenbaum Farm has been spreading holiday cheer for decades. “We planted our first trees in 1986,” co-owner Kenneth Radde said. Due to the drought the Christmas trees at the farm didn’t grow tall enough. Most of them only reached 4 to 5-feet tall, too short to sell. So the fields for cutting trees are closed this year.
Hairstylist's Murder in Santa Rita Followed Discovery of Adulterous Snapchat Exchange
SAN ANGELO, TX – The murder of a San Angelo hairstylist in Santa Rita has turned into a he-said, she-said fiasco after new information was revealed of infidelity via snapchat and the burning of personal property. If not for an autopsy that specifically states the cause of death as a homicide, this case may have been closed as only a report of a body.
Angelo State releases holiday planetarium schedule
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. each night on these dates:. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Hair Stylist Murdered in Santa Rita
SAN ANGELO, TX — Christie Feland loved to style hair and was a cosmetologist at Southside Kutz Barber Shop on W. Avenue N. Originally from Andrews, she was a single mom of three children. According to the San Angelo Police Department, she was found dead at a residence in...
WATCH: Early Morning Rollover Crash Blocks Major Downtown San Angelo Street
According to San Angelo Police Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza, officers arrived and extracted the 34-year-old male from the truck with minor injuries. The subject had not been transported for the hospital and was on scene with officers while they conducted the investigation. Officer Espinoza said the vehicle was southbound...
Family Violence Arrests Top Black Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Four of the six individuals booked in San Angelo Friday were arrested for charges of domestic violence. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
Suspected Drug Dealer Busted Tops Sunday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Law enforcement officers arrested ten individuals who were then booked into the Tom Green County Jail Sunday and early Monday morning. Edwardo Ayala, 29, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Monday morning by San Angelo Police. Ayala was wanted on a capias pro fine (CPF) warrant for an unpaid fine in a court. He was also found in possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of an illegal controlled substance like meth or prescription drugs. The amount of over 4 grams makes in more than personal use and increases the crime to manufacture and delivery of drugs. Ayala's bond was not set at the time he was booked. His bond will be set by a Justice of the Peace Monday morning.
Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
San Angelo has broken two winter weather records set almost 40 years ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has broken two winter weather records that were originally set almost 40 years ago within a single week. As of November 25, 2022, San Angelo has seen 1.56 inches of rain – (recorded at the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo office near Mathis Field Airport) which breaks the city’s […]
Tom Green County jail logs: November 28, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo Thug Caught on Ring Camera Twice Assaulting 2 Different Women
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury after being caught on Ring security cameras assaulting two different women. According to court documents, on February 19, 2021, San Angelo police responded to the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Drive regarding a male subject that had allegedly fired a pistol in the direction of a vehicle during a child exchange.
Driver Arrested for DWI Following Sunday Morning Rollover Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Police booked Jesse Galvan, 34, into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 4:05 a.m. Galvan was the driver of the Ram Truck that was in a single vehicle rollover crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, Galvan was driving...
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Intentionally Crashing His Car Into Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in August for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle intentionally into another. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer responded to the 2100 block of Field Street...
