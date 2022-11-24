Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was last seen in Little Haiti, Monday afternoon. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers and carried an orange...
WSVN-TV
Man in wheelchair struck by 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade dies; widow pleads for information
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck. Speaking with 7News on...
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
WSVN-TV
Man airlifted following shooting in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have airlifted a man to the hospital after he was injured in a shooting in North Lauderdale, triggering a search for the gunman responsible. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
Click10.com
Miami police search for missing 66-year-old woman
MIAMI – City of Miami police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. According to police, Robin Donald was last seen in Miami’s Allapatah area. Authorities said Donald is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in North Bay Village apartment; 1 dead
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting in North Bay Village. Just before 8:00 a.m., North Bay Village police received a call about a reported triple shooting that occurred in Belle Isle Apartments located at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, Monday. North...
NBC Miami
1 Juvenile Dead, 8 Others Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
One juvenile is dead and at least 8 other people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said.
cw34.com
3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale leaving man, woman critical
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for driver involved in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale that left man, woman and girl injured
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a driver who, they said, opened fire on a car along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, sending a man, a woman and a young girl to the hospital. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
NBC Miami
$5,000 Reward Offered in Fort Lauderdale Double Shooting That Killed Woman
A $5,000 reward is being offered in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of the 100 block of Northwest 1st Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials responded to the area and found the...
WSVN-TV
Student at Collins Elementary in Dania Beach says he was bullied, threatened with weapon; mother frustrated with school officials
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy said he is scared to go back to his Dania Beach school because has been bullied and even threatened with a weapon, leaving his mother feeling concerned for his safety and frustrated with how school officials are handling the situation. The student...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman critical after shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man and a woman to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the shooting took place along the southbound lanes between Davie Boulevard and Broward Boulevard, Sunday night.
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say
A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
WSVN-TV
All clear given after military marker causes bomb scare at Crandon Park
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s bomb squad was called out to a park scare near Key Biscayne. MDFR crews on Sunday morning closed off an area of Crandon Park after, officials said, a maintenance worker found what they thought was an explosive. Investigators said...
