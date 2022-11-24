ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Massive sinkhole threatens to swallow West Virginia police department

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2XXk_0jLs4zgR00

Hey Ray: Weight in water 01:53

(CNN) — A huge sinkhole has opened up right next to a West Virginia police department, disrupting traffic and requiring several schools to move their classes online.

The sinkhole, located on West Virginia Route 20 right next to the police department, is a long-standing problem in Hinton, West Virginia. When the sinkhole first opened up in June, it was just 6 feet wide and about 30 feet deep, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. Officials said that the original collapse was due to a failing 90-year-old drain beneath the road.

A large sinkhole has opened up next to the Hinton, West Virginia, police department. West Virginia Department of Transportation

Crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways installed "fill material" under the road, but earlier this month, rains from Hurricane Nicole washed out the fill and made the sinkhole even bigger, says the news release.

On Saturday, the West Virginia Division of Highways will begin installing a 125-foot temporary bridge over the sinkhole. Traffic will be redirected around the sinkhole for around 24 to 48 hours while the bridge is constructed.

But the bridge is only a temporary solution. Eventually, the department will have to install a permanent, 300-foot steel drainage structure under the road, says the news release. A construction contract for the structure will be open to bids soon and the project will likely cost the state around $5 million total, according to a Facebook post from West Virginia state Sen. Stephen Baldwin.

David Warvel, the superintendent of Summers County Schools in Hinton, told CNN via email that students in grades 6-12 switched to remote learning the past week due to the expansion of the sinkhole. Once the temporary bridge is in place, students will be able to resume in-person classes, he said.

Sinkholes typically form due to acidic rainwater that dissolves limestone or other soluble rock beneath the soil, according to previous CNN reporting. The eastern region of West Virginia, including Summers County, is made up of karst terrain, which is characterized by limestone or other soluble rocks and is prone to sinkholes, says the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey.

Comments / 4

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Holiday Wreck in Southern Part of West Virginia Leads to Three Individuals Killed, Two More Injured on I-79

WDTV reported over the holiday weekend on a deadly crash that occurred Thanksgiving Day morning that was in the southern part of the state. It happened just before 6 a.m. on I-79 South at mile marker 11, near Frame Road. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV was traveling south when it went off of the right side of the road, entered and exited a ditch, and came to rest along the hillside.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Charleston, West Virginia, robbery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week. Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment. According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vaughn Shafer, Kanawha County, West Virginia Building Commissioner since 2011, passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday. “The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.” […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Logan County hunter kills an oldie

LOGAN, W.Va. — Bucky Sargent of Logan is no stranger to the challenges of hunting big bucks. Through the years, Sargent has managed to take a number of Pope and Young record book deer in the archery only counties, but this year’s quest was likely one of the oldest deer he’s ever killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

This nearly forgotten monument still stands in the New River Gorge

QUINNIMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge is known for its famous “New River Smokeless Coal” that was shipped out all across the world. It was mined all throughout the Gorge, but the first place it was mined and shipped out was in a small town nestled between the mountains in Fayette County. A monument erected in honor of the man responsible still stands today.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. woman dies after stealing ambulance from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed it into the Kanawha River, authorities said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when she took...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police investigate St. Albans area stabbing

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a Friday stabbing. Deputies said Cory Carvill, 31, broke a glass front door at the St. Albans area residence of Corey Uline, 28, and stabbed him several times with a knife. Uline was treated...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
Lootpress

Intoxicated man arrested after attacking man at scene of fire

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wyoming County man faces charges after initiating a physical altercation at an emergency scene earlier in the month. Reports from Patrolman Todd Reiley indicate that on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 12:55 am, Patrolman Reiley was on scene at a structure fire with the Oceana Fire Department when an altercation began between Rodney Walker and another male whose name has been redacted.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
92K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy