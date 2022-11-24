Read full article on original website
DWI Suspect Arrested After Walking Away from Rochester-Area Crash
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a Rochester man on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly walked away from a crash between Rochester and Byron early Sunday morning. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of an overturned 2016 GMC...
Red Wing Man Shot by Deputy Charged With Felony Assault
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $10,000 today in the case of a Red Wing man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting last week. 23-year-old Fernando Carbajal was formally charged today in Goodhue County court with two felonies, third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault on a peace officer, along with a gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. His conditional bail was set at $10,000.
Police Standoff With Armed Suspect in Prior Lake Ends Peacefully
Prior Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - A standoff in Prior Lake with an armed suspect ended peacefully and the suspect is in police custody. According to a news release from Prior Lake Police, the incident started around 1:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to the report of a man digging through a dumpster at a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Rd. Police said when officers approached the suspect, the suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to draw a handgun.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Accused of Threatening Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is accused of threatening to shoot a detention deputy. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a felony threats charge against 45-year-old Devon Sackett on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sackett threatened the deputy multiple times. The criminal complaint...
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Man Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Robbery of Menards
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Kansas man was sentenced to 6 1/2 in prison for an early morning armed robbery of a Menards store in West St. Paul. According to court documents, on September 27, 2021, 61-year-old Cornelius Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, went to the Menards store in West St. Paul and hid inside the store until it closed. Early on the morning of September 28, 2021, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bloomington Restaurant Shooting Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Bloomington are reporting the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in the Twin Cities suburb on Wednesday. A news release says investigators developed a number of leads that led to the identification of the gunman as a 47-year-old Texas man. Information obtained by investigators led them to believe Aaron Le fled the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van without license plates.
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
Rochester Drug Bust Leads to 7 1/2 Year Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona man has been sentenced to over 7 1/2 years in prison for a significant drug bust in Rochester last year. 26-year-old Antonio Lamar Johnson Jr, who is already serving a prison sentence for a domestic assault conviction, entered into a plea agreement this past summer and admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge. Olmsted County prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree drug sale charge, a fifth-degree drug possession charge, and another felony charge of violating a no-contact order.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
(UPDATE) – Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Red Wing has released some additional details concerning an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. A news release says the incident began around 1 PM when Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road. The deputy indicated that it appeared to the vehicle had been involved in a crash and a male suspect was walking away from the scene.
Rochester Police Looking For Suspect in Overnight Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a man suspected of committing a shooting Monday night. A police spokeswoman said officers responded to the report of multiple gun shots at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of 41st St. Northwest around 11:45 p.m. Police say two vehicles had been struck by the gunfire and that there were several empty shell casings at the scene.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location
One of the best holiday displays in Minnesota where you can enjoy over one million lights is now open at a new location!. Glow Holiday Festival in Minnesota Now Open at a New Location. On one of the coldest days in Minnesota, my family bundled up in all of the...
