ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

2022 Christmas light displays across Nebraska and Kansas

The following information has been compiled from numerous sources, including viewer submissions and Facebook pages. Some listed are set up by individuals at their homes while others are organized in public areas. To request updates to any information or to have your display added to the list, please e-mail news@nebraska.tv.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NTV's Grow: November 27, 2022

Growing Nebraska through agriculture, the governor-elect shares his vision for livestock expansion. The first farmer to become governor in more than a century, we hear from Jim Pillen. Plus could Nebraska be the next frontier for dairy?. And a new ag director, reaction to the choice to lead the Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

2022 has above-average number of traffic deaths on Nebraska highways

KEARNEY, Neb. — In 2022, Nebraska saw above-average number of traffic deaths. Over 235 people have died in Nebraska highways this year, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). That’s the highest number of fatalities in 15 years. Compared to 2021, the number of fatalities on highways increased...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Rural Arizona county refuses to certify election after delaying

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
foxnebraska.com

State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'

MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy