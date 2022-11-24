Read full article on original website
2022 Christmas light displays across Nebraska and Kansas
The following information has been compiled from numerous sources, including viewer submissions and Facebook pages. Some listed are set up by individuals at their homes while others are organized in public areas. To request updates to any information or to have your display added to the list, please e-mail news@nebraska.tv.
NTV's Grow: November 27, 2022
Growing Nebraska through agriculture, the governor-elect shares his vision for livestock expansion. The first farmer to become governor in more than a century, we hear from Jim Pillen. Plus could Nebraska be the next frontier for dairy?. And a new ag director, reaction to the choice to lead the Nebraska...
2022 has above-average number of traffic deaths on Nebraska highways
KEARNEY, Neb. — In 2022, Nebraska saw above-average number of traffic deaths. Over 235 people have died in Nebraska highways this year, according to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). That’s the highest number of fatalities in 15 years. Compared to 2021, the number of fatalities on highways increased...
NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — A man was escorted out by police during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting on Monday morning. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was escorted...
Rural Arizona county refuses to certify election after delaying
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise...
State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'
MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
