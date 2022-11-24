Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
‘The Voice’ elimination predictions (November 29, 2022): Rowan Grace and Kique in danger?
All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for who they think will be ousted during the live results show on November 29, 2022. The Top 10 contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, November 28 to perform for America’s votes (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates Tuesday night on NBC. That’s when two artists will officially be cut from the competition, creating a Top 8. Read on for “The Voice” elimination predictions. As of this writing, the following two singers are most in danger of going...
iheart.com
WATCH: Man Jumps Into Ocean After Ring Falls During Proposal
A man in Florida had a romantic sunset proposal all planned out, but it didn’t quite go as expected. Scott Clyne and his girlfriend Suzie Tucker were standing on a boat taking in the view just as he was about to pop the question, but he fumbled while getting the ring out of his pocket. And before he even got the words out, the box fell into the ocean.
18 Tweets That Prove "Wednesday" Is Worth The Watch If You Haven't Already Streamed It
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday is a whole mood.
iheart.com
"A Christmas Story" Homeowner Kicks Actor Off The Property
An actor from the cast of “A Christmas Story” has been banned from the movie’s iconic Cleveland home. Yano Anaya, who played bully Grover Dill, was posing for pictures recently when the owner of the home, Brian Jones, arrived and went kind of ballistic. Using a number...
Comments / 0