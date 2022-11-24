ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

WAFB.com

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. Arrest made in Gonzales shooting that left teen dead. Updated: 17 hours ago. An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting at Fuel...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help. The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified. A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to the probable cause report.
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Early voting is underway now

Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 10 hours ago. Matt Williams...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Everything you need to know about Dec. 10 election amendments

PLAQUEMINE, LA

