Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead
The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
kelo.com
Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Snow into Tuesday for Some; Quiet into the Weekend – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, November 28
Cloud cover has begun to build into KELOLAND ahead of what we’re watching for the Tuesday outlook. Before we get to that, we were at least able to enjoy a decent but breezy day. Now, let’s focus our attention to developing low pressure overnight tonight into Tuesday. This low,...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls city crews are ready for snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing. City crews are...
KELOLAND TV
Snow Possible into Tuesday; Mainly Chilly Week Ahead – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, November 27
Though it wasn’t as warm as Saturday, Sunday has still been a pretty good day across KELOLAND. The wind has generally been a non-factor, but that’s slowly going to change. Breezy conditions will gradually increase into the night under partly cloudy skies. Lows bottom out in the 20s across KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Cooling into next week: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 26
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are nearly 10° above average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for your Saturday. We have stronger north to northwest winds that will linger into tonight. Tonights lows will drop to the low...
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian vs. semi crash; Tea house fire; snow possible Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea Monday. No injuries were reported during an explosion in...
kelo.com
Changing weather early next week could impact travel plans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While we are enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend weather, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service is keeping an eye on snow and colder temperatures early next week. With accumulating snowfall likely, the weather service says now is the time to start thinking about travel plans Monday night into Tuesday. They remind travelers to have a safety kit in their vehicle and hit the road with a full tank of gas. While the track and intensity are still uncertain, the National Weather Services advises monitoring the forecast to be prepared.
KELOLAND TV
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline. What James found was what he called “piles and piles” of dead and dying snow geese. He took...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND on the Go: Parade of Lights; Holiday shopping season; SDSU band returns from NYC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Parade of Lights was held on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls Friday evening. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the lighted floats. If you missed it, you can watch a replay of our event livestream in the story...
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
KELOLAND TV
How to have a safer Cyber Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th
LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Holiday giving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are here and “giving” is a big part of the season. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are looking at a number of ways you can spread a little joy. Adopt a Family – Call to Freedom. You...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.
KELOLAND TV
Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
KELOLAND TV
Swain’s legacy within the diocese
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the nearly 14 years Bishop Paul Swain led the Diocese of Sioux Falls, an emergency shelter for individuals and families was established, a cathedral was renovated and the names of 11 priests who were sexual abusers were released. Swain, 79, died on November...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sees less students enrolling in college
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students graduating from the Sioux Falls School District would rather be a Coyote than Jackrabbit. Between 2014 and 2021, 1,387 students graduating from Sioux Falls high schools enrolled at the University of South Dakota. That’s compared to 1,201 students enrolling at South Dakota State University, according to a report from the Sioux Falls School District.
Comments / 0