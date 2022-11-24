ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls city crews are ready for snow and ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slow down and take your time, that’s the message from Sioux Falls police as we get ready for our first significant winter storm. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, is under a winter weather advisory and city crews are already preparing. City crews are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Changing weather early next week could impact travel plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While we are enjoying the Thanksgiving weekend weather, the Sioux Falls National Weather Service is keeping an eye on snow and colder temperatures early next week. With accumulating snowfall likely, the weather service says now is the time to start thinking about travel plans Monday night into Tuesday. They remind travelers to have a safety kit in their vehicle and hit the road with a full tank of gas. While the track and intensity are still uncertain, the National Weather Services advises monitoring the forecast to be prepared.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline. What James found was what he called “piles and piles” of dead and dying snow geese. He took...
YANKTON, SD
kelo.com

Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How to have a safer Cyber Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deanna VanDerWolde works in sales for Harold’s Photo where she’s worked for more than 30 years. The Sioux Falls business has a special product this Cyber Monday. “We have a new one today, it’s a new product; it is a reusable sticky...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: Holiday giving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holidays are here and “giving” is a big part of the season. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are looking at a number of ways you can spread a little joy. Adopt a Family – Call to Freedom. You...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls has passed away, the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday. Bishop Swain died Saturday, November 26 in hospice care after suffering medical complications in recent weeks. He was 79 years old.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea. Our KELOLAND News crew was on the scene of the fire. According to the Lincoln County Emergency Management, the fire started in the attic of a home. The cause is unknown at this...
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Swain’s legacy within the diocese

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the nearly 14 years Bishop Paul Swain led the Diocese of Sioux Falls, an emergency shelter for individuals and families was established, a cathedral was renovated and the names of 11 priests who were sexual abusers were released. Swain, 79, died on November...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls School District sees less students enrolling in college

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students graduating from the Sioux Falls School District would rather be a Coyote than Jackrabbit. Between 2014 and 2021, 1,387 students graduating from Sioux Falls high schools enrolled at the University of South Dakota. That’s compared to 1,201 students enrolling at South Dakota State University, according to a report from the Sioux Falls School District.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

