Particle Wallet Introduces Alchemy Pay’s Fiat Onramp Solution
The full-stack Web3 infrastructure provider, Particle Network, has “gone live with the Alchemy Pay Onramp Solution for its wallet.”. The integration “means users can pay with their preferred fiat payment methods directly to seamlessly buy crypto and fund their Particle wallet.” Alchemy Pay’s payment gateway supports payments “with Visa and MasterCard in 173 nations, multiple domestic transfers, and popular mobile wallets in emerging markets.”
Solaris, Handelsblatt Research Institute: Key Opportunities for Embedded Finance in European Mobility Sector
Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, published a new report on the evolution of embedded finance. The study, conducted in cooperation with the Handelsblatt Research Institute, “analyzes the market potential for the mobility sector in the four largest European markets of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.”
Blockchain Startup Ettle Announces Australian Dollar based Stablecoin
Ettle, a blockchain startup, has announced a pilot transaction for an Australian dollar-based stablecoin AUDE. According to a company statement, Ettle partnered with Meadow Labs in the experiment to make a payment using the AUDE to one of its contractors. Ettle says it is utilizing both the Algorand and Ethereum blockchain with additional blockchains forthcoming. The transaction was completed when AUDE was redeemed for fiat into the contractor’s bank account. The process was said to have been monitored by PKF Perth and independently verified.
Fintech MoU Signed by UK, Singapore, Countries Aim to Boost Trade, Cooperation
The UK and Singapore have agreed a new MoU “boosting fintech trade and cooperation at their 7th Financial Dialogue in Singapore.”. The UK and Singapore agree a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) “on the UK–Singapore FinTech Bridge to remove barriers to fintech trade and boost cooperation.”. This will...
Identity and Fraud Detection Platform FrankieOne Raises $15.5 Million Series A
FrankieOne has raised $15.5 million in a Series A+ round led by Greycroft and Australian VC AirTree Ventures. The company reported that Reinventure (Westpac Bank’s venture arm), Tidal Ventures, and Apex Capital Partners also reinvested. New strategic investors include Binance Labs and Kraken Ventures. The funding brings the Series...
UAE based Fintech Firm Qashio Secures $10M
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, “with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”. The investment round is “supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Fintech Firm Thunes Launches Instant Payouts to 1B+ Weixin Users
Thunes, a global cross-border payments network, announced that it has partnered with Tencent Financial Technology, Tencent’s fintech arm, “becoming the first payment infrastructure partner connecting with it.”. This collaboration will “allow members of Thunes‘ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, giving them fast and easy...
Germany Accounts for 6% of European Blockchain/DLT Funding, New Report Reveals
CV VC recently published an inaugural German Blockchain Report following its newest and fourth ecosystem hub opening, CV Labs Berlin. The report provides “a structural overview of Europe‘s top-ranked blockchain country, and its publication highlights CV VC’s commitment to building sustainable and connected global ecosystems since 2016.”
