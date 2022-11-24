Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
KXII.com
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County. Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening. An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
KXII.com
Ardmore Police searching for man accused of rape
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for second degree rape. Police said Fidencio De La Rosa had an arrest warrant issued for rape in the second degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on November 21.
KXII.com
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday. Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street. Agans said officers responded to...
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17. According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called...
easttexasradio.com
Facebook Catches Crime Suspect
Authorities are accusing Jason Walker of Hallsville of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s to buy a generator. Social media landed him in jail after his arrest in Grayson County Monday. Tips started coming in 30 minutes after posting the store video.
bowienewsonline.com
DEA issues new alert about fentanyl/laced fake prescription pills
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of 10 now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
KXII.com
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction. According to a press release, 45-year-old Darian Roundtree was found guilty Monday following a trial on September 6th. In November 2020, Sherman Police began investigating an incident on...
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report
Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
KXII.com
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment. In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
Comments / 0